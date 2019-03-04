Here’s why the Lakers probably aren’t making the playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff chances aren’t mathematically zero, but they’re grim. As of March 4, LA trails the No. 8 seed San Antonio Spurs by 4.5 games with just 19 left to play. There’s less than six weeks for LeBron James and his teammates to figure out their defensive flaws and get a crack at postseason play.

That’s both statistically and realistically improbable. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Lakers a 1.1 percent chance of playing postseason ball, which is two-tenths of a percent lower than the odds it gives the New Orleans Pelicans.

Late February and March have done no favors for the Lakers. LA has chucked away four of its last seven games to lottery teams, including the Hawks, Grizzlies, Anthony Davis-less Pelicans, and league-worst Suns.

Still, not all hope is lost yet. A lot hinges on the team’s game against the current No. 7 seed and crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers. Lose this game, and it’s all but over. Win it, and there’s still a chance.

Let’s review where we stand.

The bottom of the Western Conference looks like this

No. 7 Clippers 36-29

No. 8 Spurs 35-29

No. 9 Kings 31-31

No. 10 Lakers 30-33

The season tiebreaker is on the line in Monday’s matchup

Beating the Clippers will obviously put the Lakers one full game closer to striking distance. But a win is also important in the event of a tiebreaker.

NBA playoff tie-breakers are broken first by head-to-head record, and second, by record against the team’s own division. The Clippers and Lakers will play four games against each other this season. Currently, the teams are tied at a game apiece, and the Lakers can’t afford to lose this game in the event of an eighth-place finish tie with the Clippers.

Here’s what winning Monday night’s game means for the Lakers:

2-1 series lead vs. the Clippers, one win from claiming the series matchup and owning the tiebreaker.

Here’s what losing Monday night’s game means for the Lakers:

At best, they can only tie the head-to-head series with the Clippers. The Clippers are 10-3 against the Pacific Division, while the Lakers are 7-5.

Thus, barring a major in-division collapse, the Lakers will lose any tiebreaker with the Clippers if they lose on Monday.

How else can the Lakers sneak into the playoffs?

Technically it’s possible, but only technically. It’s too far off to get into the weeds, but LA will need to catch up to the Kings and Spurs should the Clippers pull ahead.

The King have a relatively easy finish to their schedule. With 20 games left, they’ll play the Knicks twice, Mavericks twice, Wizards, Bulls, Suns, Pelicans, and Cavaliers. That’s nine games against teams unlikely to make the postseason. They’ll also play the Lakers once.

The Spurs schedule is a bit tougher, and the team has admitted this won’t be a title-contending year already by buying out Pau Gasol’s contract and letting him walk to the Milwaukee Bucks. They have easy games against the Hawks, Knicks, Mavericks twice, Cavs twice, and Wizards, but also play the Warriors, Nuggets twice, Rockets, Celtics, and Bucks. San Antonio, however, has already won the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Lakers.

Their collapse might be more realistic, but it’s unwise to call it likely.

The Lakers remaining schedule looks like this

March 4 - vs. Clippers

March 6 - vs. Nuggets

March 9 - vs. Celtics

March 12 - @ Bulls

March 14 - @ Raptors

March 15 - @ Pistons

March 17 - @ Knicks

March 19 - @ Bucks

March 22 - vs. Nets

March 24 - vs. Kings

March 26 - vs. Wizards

March 27 - @ Jazz

March 29 - vs. Hornets

March 31 - @ Pelicans

April 2 - @ Thunder

April 4 - vs. Warriors

April 5 - @ Clippers

April 7 - vs. Jazz

April 9 - vs. Trail Blazers

Those 19 games include just four against teams unlikely to factor in the playoff chase, and just three if you put the Wizards in the East mix.

The Lakers need to beat the bad teams to remain competitive, but there aren’t many left, and they’ve shown a distinct inability to close those teams in the last two weeks alone anyway.

Needless to say, this won’t be an easy gap for James and LA to overcome.