Hang out with SB Nation at SXSW!

SB Nation and Vox Media are headed to Austin for SXSW 2019 for three a day experience in March along with our friends at The Verge, Curbed, Eater and Recode.

It takes place at “The Deep End,” Vox Media’s event space at SXSW, which will be located at The Belmont, 305 West 6th Street, between Guadalupe and Lavaca streets in Austin, Texas — which will be open to the public from Friday, March 8 until Sunday, March 10.

RSVP for The Deep End here.

SB Nation will host two events:

Friday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m.

A conversation with SB Nation’s Natalie Weiner — Leveling the Playing Field.

The gender pay gap in sports is a topic that’s been gaining traction as women athletes increasingly make headlines in their fight for parity. Athletes from the WNBA — who reportedly make nearly 100 times less than their NBA counterparts — US Soccer and the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team have demanded fair pay, as well as equal treatment. And the picture on the sidelines isn’t that rosy for women, either. There are only six women coaching men’s pro sports teams in the U.S., and the opportunities for women in sports as coaches or managers is severely lacking. So what will it take to close the gender equality gap in sports? What can we learn from the few women trailblazers? And in the wake of #metoo, how can we leverage increased scrutiny on sexism and harassment to make progress? with panelists:

Kelly Krauskopf, Assistant General Manager, Indiana Pacers,

Monique Lamoureux, American Ice Hockey Player

Lonnie Murray, MLB players agent, and CEO, Sports Management Partners

Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m.

Shutdown Fullcast Live hosted by Spencer Hall, Ryan Nanni, and Jason Kirk

Shutdown Fullcast, the world’s only college football podcast, will be thinkfluencing the thinkfluencers with a disruptive future tech panel on the culture of sports business culture disruption, synergized at the intersection of culture, the future, tech, sports, and intersections. That is a lie. Actually, we will mostly be talking about how much Texas’ huge mascot hates everything.

Other Vox Media events at SXSW:

Recode will be podcasting live from SXSW with some special guests.

Eater is hosting shows, and offering amazing food.

The Vergecast Live will tape a live episode.

Curbed has a lounge set up in The Belmont, and plenty more.

Polygon will host a nostalgic video game arcade all weekend.

You can find out more about everything Vox Media is doing at SXSW here.

Thanks to our sponsors 3M, TCL, Aloft, eBay, KeVita, and Doha Debates who make The Deep End by Vox Media possible.