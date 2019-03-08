18 NBA stars if they were Jedi in the Star Wars universe

Let’s talk about a group of special folks who have become ubiquitous symbols in pop culture. Trained from a young age to harness their natural gifts, these prodigies spend many of their formative years isolated from their peers. Their ability to wield an object makes them famous, and their monkish devotion to their craft keeps them there. Yet above all, they are spoken of as heroes and villains, with origin stories and battle scars that enable them to transcend the very institution that requires them to conform.

I’m talking about force-wielders — i.e. Jedi, Sith, and whatever you consider the bad guys in the new trilogy — in the Star Wars universe. But the same description could just as easily describe the biggest NBA stars.

Most people know them for their ability to do cool things with a basketball. They do not become famous because of their personalities, and in fact are supposed to suppress their individualism for the good of something larger: their team. But in the process, the best of the best become global stars and urban legends, with larger-than-life personas that follow common narrative tropes, but still take on a life of their own.

In other words, they have a lot in common with the greats of George Lucas’ Disney’s signature sci-fi franchise. So let’s pair them up.

(Shoutout to Dave Schilling for the inspiration and fellow Star Wars fan Russ Oates for the help).

Anakin Skywalker is LeBron James

The Chosen One. That was easy.

For real, winning the 2016 Finals completed LeBron’s redemption arc, just as killing the emperor completed Anakin/Vader’s.

(LeBron’s Lakers tenure is what would have happened if Anakin/Vader survived the second Death Star’s destruction and had nothing to do while pointlessly hanging out with the rebellion).

Luke Skywalker is Kevin Durant

Idealistic, naive child prodigies tasked with saving the universe from the dark turn of the previous Chosen One. Succeed and become heroes to some, but are eventually overshadowed by the actions of a peer. Grow more and more disillusioned as they get older, drowning in a pool of existential self-pity and lashing out at those who view them as legends instead of human beings.

Leia Organa/Skywalker is Stephen Curry

Possess uncommon emotional maturity cultivated through a privileged upbringing, but also carry the battle scars from those who underestimated them. Have the power to launch themselves to a small target from far away, but only uses that power when they absolutely must in order to maintain greater good.

Kylo Ren is Kobe Bryant

Spend their entire lives imitating their idol, yearning so desperately to be him that they steal his entire look and mannerisms. Alas, they’re no Jordan. They’re just a child ... in a mask.

Rey is Giannis Antetokounmpo

Discovered almost accidentally after an impoverished background forced them to fend for themselves at a young age. Have supernatural talent, yet nobody knows exactly where it comes from. Also still posses the idealism of a person who hasn’t been in this business long enough, but is rapidly growing up before our eyes.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is Dwyane Wade

True believers of their institution’s underlying philosophy that they serve with grace and class. Beloved by those within their fraternity, but perhaps overshadowed by other more famous peers in the eyes of those outside it. Mentors of The Chosen One.

Yoda is Kareem Abdul-Jabaar

Idealists that always stood for something greater than the institution for which they served. Lived long enough to earn countless accolades, but also carry with them a sense of sadness and perspective that come from knowing the difficulty and sacrifices required to change deeply embedded stereotypes of their world.

Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious is Wilt Chamberlain

All-powerful beings that manipulated the world to their will, all for the sole reason of consolidating more power. Yet for all their schemes to cheat the natural laws of physics, they were still bested by someone they regarded as an underling.

Count Dooku is James Harden

Charismatic, yet strange ideologues who become the face of a revolution. They also have bushy beards.

Snoke is Phil Jackson

Shadowy, mysterious figures with the ability to manipulate minds and pit other powerful creatures against each other, before ultimately being taken down by their own hubris.

Qui-Gon Jinn is Tim Duncan

Widely respected for their wisdom and perspective, yet also seen as mavericks for their unwillingness to play by the rules of the day. Became even more honorable after their careers ended.

Mace Windu is Chris Paul

Fiercely loyal to their institution and its values, yet also surly with their peers and too quick to fight a war they cannot win.

Darth Maul is Penny Hardaway

Destined for great things until their bodies betrayed them. Exiled and forgotten, then put back together only after their relevance to the larger world had past. Fought in vain thereafter to achieve some level of prominence, but ultimately became tragic figures.

Ahsoka Tano is Russell Westbrook

Bratty padawans that embarked on their own odyssey into becoming a wise mentor, all without sacrificing their principles.

Ezra Bridger is Kyrie Irving

Young and impulsive adolescents used to being loners, but who also yearn to be a part of a family that loves them. Flirts with darker instincts while clashing with authority figures they later comes to respect. Flat earthers.

Kanan Jarrus is Damian Lillard

Nobody ever prepared them to lead, but they rose to the occasion and managed to channel their own self-doubt into the well-rounded perspective needed to front small, insurgent rebel cells.

Darth Plagueis is Michael Jordan

Did you ever hear the tragedy of Jordan the Wise? It’s not a story the analytics masters would tell you. — Tyler (@TylerAtoms) March 7, 2019

The kid who uses the Force to pick up the broom at the end of The Last Ledi is Bronny James

Apparently that kid’s real name is Temiri Blagg, but like Bronny, he’ll forever be known by his nickname.