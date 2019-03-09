Patrick Beverley locked Paul George up, then he found the receipts to prove it

Patrick Beverley’s Twitter bio reads three simple words: Mr. 94 Feet. Know what that means? That he’s going to give whoever he’s guarding absolute hell for the full length of a basketball court.

On Friday night, Beverley was tasked with defending Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and MVP candidate Paul George, who has absolutely been lighting it up in a career year. Not on Beverley’s watch. Not at all.

Beverley defended George for 44 possessions. On those possessions, he held George to seven points on just 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 shooting from three. It was a rough shooting night for George altogether, who finished just 5-of-16 from the field.

Beverley also forced four George turnovers, while allowing just one assist. Talk about defensive efficiency.

Paul George when guarded by @patbev21 last night:

44 possessions

7 points

3-10 from the field

1-5 from 3

1 assist to 4 turnovers

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE pic.twitter.com/xS8Flqq890 — Play Gary Clark (NBA (@Itamar1710) March 9, 2019

Here’s the thing

George blamed the Thunder’s eventual loss to the Clippers on poor officiating. “I’m sorry. It’s just bad officiating,” he said. “We don’t get a fair whistle. We haven’t gotten a fair whistle all year. Somebody’s got to look into this. It’s getting out of hand.”

Thunder’s Paul George blasts off on referees after fouling out in loss to Clippers pic.twitter.com/rYnBCqm9bv — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 9, 2019

“It’s just crazy,” he continued. “I don’t understand it. It’s a piece of s--- being on that floor. We’re giving everything we’ve got. We’re playing hard. We’re getting grabbed, clawed, scratched, held. There’s nothing for it. The officials just get to walk out — there’s nothing that penalizes them for not officiating the game the right way.”

Beverley, though, would have appreciated it much more if George just admitted he got locked up. So he went on Twitter and found the receipt — then he aired Paul George out.

Men lie, numbers don’t. He tried to blame the refs. Naw bra bra!!! https://t.co/cmKzRIVAmC — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 9, 2019

George tried to joke back:

Stop it pat lol LA has gave you a platform now but stop it bra bra! — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) March 9, 2019

But Patty Bev wasn’t playing any games:

@Yg_Trece never knew u for the excuse type. Give credit if credit is due. I locked u up last night. I won the Battle last night. Plain and simple. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 9, 2019

In this case, the numbers don’t lie, and the video substantiates the claim. Patrick Beverley did, indeed, lock Paul George up on Friday night. And with the Clippers getting a win over the higher-seeded Thunder, Beverley did win the battle.

There’s no beef or malice here. Just some friendly trash talk between two fiery competitors. The most fun part? It’s possible George and Beverley could meet in the first round of the playoffs.