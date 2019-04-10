Full list of Tiger Woods prop bets for the 2019 Masters

The 2019 Masters Tournament gets going in 24 hours, and it’s time to get your bets in before Andrew Landry, Adam Long, and Corey Conners tee off at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. You can bet on any number of favorites or underdogs to take home the green jacket, and plenty of sportsbooks offer wagering on who will do best in various groups.

But we know why you’re here. You want to know how to bet on Tiger Woods!

The man they call Big Cat has the fourth best odds at sportsbooks to take home his fifth green jacket. He is getting some heavy action at most sportsbooks, and while he might not be the wisest choice for wagering on the tournament, there are other areas where you can find some action.

The DraftKings Sportsbook released a list of ten prop bets specific to Woods. The first eight are “Yes” bets, meaning they pay out if Woods accomplishes the event. Then we have a pair of over/under totals for what his scorecard looks like. Here’s the full list.

Yes Odds

To make a triple bogey or worse: +500

To play in the final group in Round 4: +800

To score -10 or lower in the Tournament: +500

To score -5 or lower in the Tournament: +150

To record an eagle in Round 1: +375

To record an eagle in the Tournament: +100

To record 2+ eagles in the Tournament: +450

To record an eagle on Hole 13 in Tournament: +375

Over/Under Totals

Birdies in Tournament: 15.5

Bogeys in Tournament: 12.5