Lomachenko vs. Crolla 2019 live results: Round-by-round coverage and more

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Tommy Karpency

Round 3: Ramirez is dialing it in now. He’s walking down Karpency and winning every single exchange. Heavy hooks continue to pepper the chin of Karpency. Huge left to the body from Ramirez. Karpency is doing a lot of backing up in this round, and he’s taking some deep breaths with a minute to go in the round. Karpency has virtually no offense for the remainder of the round.

Round 2: Ramirez is also guarding very well — Karpency comes out throwing hard, but Ramirez gets out of the way and lands some hard shots of his own. Karpency backs him against the ropes with a quick flurry, but Ramirez isn’t bothered by it. He’s punching right through Karpency’s guard. Big counter right hook from Ramirez does some damage. Karpency is winging some high hooks, but nothing significant is landing. Left cross from Ramirez lands flush, and then a couple more body shots. Another Ramirez round.

Round 1: Ramirez buries a hard body shot counter and peppers Karpency’s guard. Karpency tries a couple short jabs, but Ramirez is throwing with power early and often. They tie up after a short right hook from Ramirez. They swap body shots. Short uppercut from Karpency lands, but he eats a couple jabs in response. Karpency already has some swelling around his eyes. Ramirez landed the better shots of the round.

11 p.m.: We’re checking in for the live blog, which will get underway just as soon as the main card bouts get started. The current round and bout will live at the top of this article, and below you can find past bouts, results, and the viewing information that originally shipped with this article.

Lomachenko vs. Crolla results

Arnold Barboza Jr. def. Mike Alvarado via KO

Alexander Besputin def. Alfredo Blanco via decsion

Janibek Alimkhanuly def. Cristian Olivas via decision

Guido Vianello def. Lawrence Gabriel via KO

Ruben Rodriguez def. Ramel Snegur via decision

Vasiliy Lomachenko is set to face Anthony Crolla in the main event of an ESPN+ exclusive main card on Friday evening. The card is backed up by prelims that will be streamed free on WatchESPN beginning at 8 p.m. ET, while the main card is set to start at 11 p.m.

Lomachenko was originally set to face Richard Commey after he took the vacant IBF lightweight strap, but Commey suffered a hand injury in that bout. Instead, Crolla is the WBA mandatory challenger. Lomachenko will put up hos WBO and WBA lightweight titles in the matchup.

In 13 bouts, Lomachenko has just one career loss, and it came in his second professional fight. He’s won 11 straight, including a unanimous decision over José Pedraza to unify the WBA and WBO belts. He’s won nine of his bouts by knockout and three by decision.

Most believe Lomachenko will run through Crolla, and preferred the Commey bout. But Crolla has fought some of the best and he’ll be at his best against Lomachenko. It could be a much more competitive fight than many expect.

The main card also includes a matchup between Gilberto Ramirez and Tommy Karpency at 175 pounds. Ramirez has his 168-pound belt, but is moving up a weight class. Ramirez is 39-0 and will not be putting his WBO super middleweight belt on the line. Karpency is a competent gatekeeper who has challenged for world titles multiple times.

Below is all you need to know to watch, including viewing information and the full fight card for Friday’s bouts.

All times Eastern

How to watch Lomachenko vs. Crolla

Date: Friday, April 12

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, Calif.

Time: 8 p.m. (prelims), 11 p.m. (main card)

TV: N/A

Online Streaming: ESPN+ (main card), WatchESPN (prelims)

Lomachenko vs. Crolla card

Main Card (11 p.m.)

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Anthony Crolla (for Lomachenko’s WBO and WBA lightweight titles)

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Tommy Karpency

Prelim Card (8 p.m.)

Mike Alvarado vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.

Alexander Besputin vs. Alfredo Blanco

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Cristian Olivas

Guido Vianello vs. Lawrence Gabriel

Ruben Rodriguez vs. Ramel Snegur

Christopher Zavala vs. Sergio Antonio Gonzalez

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kevin Alfonso Luna