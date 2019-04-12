Lomachenko vs. Crolla undercard: Full list of fights leading up to main event

Vasiliy Lomachenko will defend his WBO and WBA lightweight titles against mandatory challenger Anthony Crolla on Friday. The card will not be broadcast on TV, but will be available streaming through ESPN+, with prelims available on WatchESPN. The prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card set to begin three hours later, at 11 p.m.

The main card contains the main event, as well as a 175-pound bout between Gilberto Ramirez and Tommy Karpency. Ramirez still has his 168-pound belt, but he’s moving up to test the waters against Karpency, a competent gatekeeper of the division.

In addition to that bout, the preliminary card includes some interesting fights. Mike Alvardo and Arnold Barboza Jr. will headline that card, which is available to all who have access to ESPN as part of their cable package — just log in to WatchESPN to catch the prelims.

Lomachenko is 12-1, with his lone loss coming in March 2014 to Orlando Salido. His last bout unified the WBA and WBO titles after he won a unanimous decision over José Pedraza.

Crolla is 34-6-3, with twins in his last three bouts, but a pair of losses to Jorge Linares before that. He’s a former champion himself, but hasn’t faced the top competition in recent bouts.

Lomachenko was originally set to face Richard Commey after he picked up the vacant IBF lightweight belt, but Commey suffered a hand injury while winning that fight, hence the bout against Crolla.

This isn’t the only big bout scheduled for the end of this week. In a separate card on Saturday, Claressa Shields will finally face Christina Hammer in a title bout on Showtime, so be sure to catch all the top boxing action this weekend.

Below is all you need to know to watch, including viewing information and the full fight card for Friday’s bouts.

All times Eastern

How to watch Lomachenko vs. Crolla

Date: Friday, April 12

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, Calif.

Time: 8 p.m. (prelims), 11 p.m. (main card)

TV: N/A

Online Streaming: ESPN+ (main card), WatchESPN (prelims)

Lomachenko vs. Crolla card

Main Card (11 p.m.)

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Anthony Crolla (for Lomachenko’s WBO and WBA lightweight titles)

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Tommy Karpency

Prelim Card (8 p.m.)

Mike Alvarado vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.

Alexander Besputin vs. Alfredo Blanco

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Cristian Olivas

Guido Vianello vs. Lawrence Gabriel

Ruben Rodriguez vs. Ramel Snegur

Christopher Zavala vs. Sergio Antonio Gonzalez

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kevin Alfonso Luna