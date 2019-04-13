Minnesota-Duluth is looking for a second straight NCAA men’s ice hockey championship, and will battle Massachusetts for the title on Saturday night to culminate the Frozen Four at KeyBank Center in Buffalo (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

Minnesota-Duluth has been stingy throughout the tournament, allowing a single goal in each game while scoring nine goals of their own. The Bulldogs beat Providence 4-1 in Thursday’s national semifinal. Minnesota-Duluth, who beat Notre Dame in last year’s final, is in the championship game for a third consecutive season.

Frozen Four championship TV & streaming info

Teams: Minnesota-Duluth vs. Massachusetts

Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: John Buccigross, Barry Melrose, Quint Kessenich, Colby Cohen

Streaming: Watch ESPN

UMass dominated the first two rounds, shutting out both Harvard and Notre Dame. The Minnutemen withstood a furious comeback by Denver in Thursday’s semifinal matchup, but prevailed in overtime.

This is just the second NCAA tournament appearance for UMass, and their first Frozen Four.

Parker Mackay leads Minnesota-Duluth with three goals during the tournament, and teammate Justin Richards scored twice in Thursday’s semifinal victory over Providence. John Leonard leads UMass in scoring during the tournament, scoring once in each game. Marc Del Gaizo scored the game-winner in overtime on Thursday.

Entering the tournament, Minnesota-Duluth was the second overall seed and top seed of the Midwest Regional in Allentown. UMass was the top seed in the Northeast Region in Manchester and was the fourth overall seed.