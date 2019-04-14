These 6 highlights show Steph Curry’s arrogance is on another level

The Los Angeles Clippers played really well, got into Kevin Durant’s head enough for him to get ejected, had five players in double-figures scoring, and still got entirely blown out by the Golden State Warriors, 121-104 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. This was a death by the hands of Steph Curry, who activated Hall of Fame mode from the get-go.

Curry finished with 38 points, 15 rebounds (!) and seven assists, including 8-of-9 shooting from deep. Clippers guard Lou Williams said, “That sounded like a regular Steph Curry game that I watch on TV.” But what the box score didn’t show it the arrogance level Curry rose to.

Saturday night’s Stephen Curry wasn’t the Stephen Curry of 2016 or 2017 or even 2018. His ego’s on a whole new level, and it’s warranted. There’s nothing L.A. could do against him.

“Curry has destroyed us all year,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said after the game. “He really has. As a coaching staff, we have to try doing something different.”

Here are the 6 flashiest, otherworldly showings from Curry.

1. When Curry launched from Jupiter for the hell of it

In a disrespectful heat-check moment, Curry pulled up with 16 seconds left on the shot clock from a horrifying distance, completely off-balance with a quarter-plus to play and a 14-point lead.

Who does this?

"Curry, long distance. BANG ‼️" pic.twitter.com/FhzpwfpFnz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 14, 2019

Nobody has this green of a light all the time.

2. This Curry hesitation

Curry’s filthiest move might’ve been in the second quarter when he held a hesitation for a considerable time, threw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander off-balance, and finished up-and-over with his left hand.

Chef Curry serving the left-handed sauce ‍ pic.twitter.com/0TfC344xKj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2019

This looked staged.

3. Curry tried to put-back dunk over Patrick Beverley

Beverley was trash-talking all night with Kevin Durant, so much so that the two were eventually ejected. Curry, in turn, tried to make a statement by leaping over Beverley to dunk.

But the ball had already gone in.

LOL, HE REALLY TRIED THIS, THOUGH. Steph in 2015 would never.

Steph Curry wanted this tip dunk on Patrick Beverley soooooooo bad pic.twitter.com/35JoSDPdpH — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 14, 2019

4. Steph (the shortest Warrior in the starting five) had 15 boards

That included this ridiculous one. The hustle was tremendous.

Steph Curry is just absolutely nuts pic.twitter.com/NsLtCmDXCN — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) April 14, 2019

5. The rims could not have been kinder to Steph

Look at the bounce off the rim. Who else does that go in for?

6. Of course, Steph set a record, too

With this three, Curry passed Ray Allen on the all-time three-pointers made in the playoffs list. He has 386 now, one more than Allen and 16 more than LeBron James, who ranks third.

We have a lot more Curry years, and likely, a lot more playoff appearances, too. Just how far can he put that record out of reach?

Arrogant Steph Curry is a whole other terrifying being. He’s got a Finals MVP to win, after all.