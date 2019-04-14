Tiger Woods installed as 2019 PGA Championship favorite

Tiger Woods is back! His comeback has come full circle and on Sunday he won his fifth green jacket at the Masters with a Sunday come-from-behind victory. Sports bettors have regularly wagered on Tiger even during his struggles, and it paid off in a big way this weekend.

This marked Tiger’s first Masters win since 2005, and his first major victory since the 2008 U.S. Open. Now that he has taken home the first major of the year, odds have improved considerably for him to take home the next major of the year — the 2019 PGA Championship.

The Westgate SuperBook opened with Tiger installed as the 8/1 favorite. Masters runner-up Dustin Johnson follows at 10/1, and then Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas at 12/1. Fellow Masters runner-up Brooks Koepka is installed at 14/1 while the third runner-up Xander Schauffele is 25/1.

Money is going to be heavy on Tiger for the PGA Championship, but the location of this year’s tournament in particular is likely to result in even more money on him. Bethpage State Park’s Black Course will host the event, and is the site of Tiger’s 2002 U.S. Open victory. He also finished tied for sixth there at the 2009 U.S. Open.

Regardless of location, money is going to pour in on Tiger at virtually every sportsbook. His past history at Bethpage will only add to it, and it’s safe to say after this weekend’s Masters’ performance, sportsbooks will be on edge.