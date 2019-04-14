 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tiger Woods installed as 2019 PGA Championship favorite

Sportsbooks are about to take in a whole lot of cash.

By David Fucillo
Tiger Woods is back! His comeback has come full circle and on Sunday he won his fifth green jacket at the Masters with a Sunday come-from-behind victory. Sports bettors have regularly wagered on Tiger even during his struggles, and it paid off in a big way this weekend.

This marked Tiger’s first Masters win since 2005, and his first major victory since the 2008 U.S. Open. Now that he has taken home the first major of the year, odds have improved considerably for him to take home the next major of the year — the 2019 PGA Championship.

The Westgate SuperBook opened with Tiger installed as the 8/1 favorite. Masters runner-up Dustin Johnson follows at 10/1, and then Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas at 12/1. Fellow Masters runner-up Brooks Koepka is installed at 14/1 while the third runner-up Xander Schauffele is 25/1.

Money is going to be heavy on Tiger for the PGA Championship, but the location of this year’s tournament in particular is likely to result in even more money on him. Bethpage State Park’s Black Course will host the event, and is the site of Tiger’s 2002 U.S. Open victory. He also finished tied for sixth there at the 2009 U.S. Open.

Regardless of location, money is going to pour in on Tiger at virtually every sportsbook. His past history at Bethpage will only add to it, and it’s safe to say after this weekend’s Masters’ performance, sportsbooks will be on edge.

2019 PGA Championship odds

Golfer Odds
Golfer Odds
Tiger WOODS 8/1
Dustin JOHNSON 10/1
Rory McILROY 12/1
Justin THOMAS 12/1
Brooks KOEPKA 14/1
Rickie FOWLER 18/1
Jon RAHM 18/1
Justin ROSE 18/1
Jason DAY 20/1
Francesco MOLINARI 20/1
Bryson DeCHAMBEAU 25/1
Jordan SPIETH 25/1
Tommy FLEETWOOD 25/1
Xander SCHAUFFELE 25/1
Tony FINAU 30/1
Hideki MATSUYAMA 40/1
Adam SCOTT 40/1
Phil MICKELSON 40/1
Patrick REED 40/1
Louis OOSTHUIZEN 50/1
Paul CASEY 50/1
Patrick CANTLAY 50/1
Matt KUCHAR 50/1
Bubba WATSON 50/1
Sergio GARCIA 60/1
Henrik STENSON 60/1
Marc LEISHMAN 60/1
Gary WOODLAND 60/1
Webb SIMPSON 60/1
Kevin KISNER 80/1
Cameron SMITH 80/1
Ian POULTER 80/1
Brandt SNEDEKER 100/1
Keegan BRADLEY 100/1
Charles HOWELL III 100/1
Branden GRACE 100/1
Thomas PIETERS 100/1
Si Woo KIM 125/1
Charley HOFFMAN 125/1
Matthew FITZPATRICK 125/1
Zach JOHNSON 125/1
Rafael CABRERA BELLO 125/1
Alex NOREN 125/1
Matt WALLACE 125/1
Sungjae IM 125/1
Cameron CHAMP 125/1
Jim FURYK 125/1
Billy HORSCHEL 125/1
Tyrrell HATTON 125/1
Haotong LI 150/1
Thorbjorn OLESEN 150/1
Justin HARDING 150/1
Corey CONNERS 150/1
Lucas BJERREGAARD 150/1
Daniel BERGER 150/1
Ryan MOORE 150/1
Charl SCHWARTZEL 150/1
Lucas GLOVER 150/1
Aaron WISE 150/1
Keith MITCHELL 150/1
J.B. HOLMES 150/1
Emiliano GRILLO 150/1
Byeong Hun AN 150/1
Luke LIST 150/1
Joaquin NIEMANN 150/1
Danny WILLETT 150/1
Martin KAYMER 200/1
Lee WESTWOOD 200/1
Jason DUFNER 200/1
Jimmy WALKER 200/1
Abraham ANCER 200/1
Beau HOSSLER 200/1
Russell HENLEY 200/1
Shane LOWRY 200/1
Jhonattan VEGAS 200/1
Kyle STANLEY 200/1
Eddie PEPPERELL 200/1
Adam HADWIN 200/1
Graeme McDOWELL 200/1
Kevin NA 200/1
Kiradech APHIBARNRAT 250/1
Chez REAVIE 250/1
Jason KOKRAK 250/1
Andrew PUTNAM 250/1
Ryan PALMER 250/1
Russell KNOX 250/1
Joost LUITEN 250/1
Brian HARMAN 250/1
Kevin TWAY 250/1
Kevin CHAPPELL 250/1
Ryan FOX 300/1
Dylan FRITTELLI 300/1
Steve STRICKER 300/1
Stewart CINK 300/1
Scott PIERCY 300/1
Danny LEE 300/1
Alexander BJORK 500/1
Padraig HARRINGTON 500/1
Ross FISHER 500/1
Brandon STONE 500/1
Michael KIM 500/1
Adam LONG 500/1
Troy MERRITT 500/1
Martin TRAINER 500/1
Tom LEWIS 500/1
Jorge CAMPILLO 500/1
Lucas HERBERT 500/1
Adrian OTAEGUI 500/1
Shaun NORRIS 500/1
Jazz JANEWATTANANOND 500/1
Shugo IMAHIRA 500/1
Satoshi KODAIRA 500/1
Y.E. YANG 500/1
Davis LOVE III 500/1
Vijay SINGH 500/1
John DALY 1000/1
Rich BEEM 1000/1
Shaun MICHEEL 1000/1

