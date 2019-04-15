Boston Marathon 2019 winners, live stream: TV schedule, and how to watch online

The 123rd running of the Boston Marathon started on Monday, with over 30,000 runners from around the world traversing the famed 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boylston Street over the course of the day. That field is primarily made up of amateur distance runners, of course, but there were plenty world-class runners to keep an eye on this year, as usual. The elite men’s race delivered a thrilling sprint toward the finish line.

Boston Marathon elite men’s top 2019 finishers

1. Lawrence Cherono of Kenya (2:07:57)

2. Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia (2:07:59)

3. Kenneth Kipkemoi of Kenya (2:08:06)

#BREAKING: Lawrence Cherono wins the men's Boston Marathon in a sprint. WHAT A FINISH! pic.twitter.com/uI1J6GjEC2 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 15, 2019

Boston Marathon elite women’s top 2019 finishers

Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia (2:23:31) Edna Kiplagat of Kenya (2:24:13) Jordan Hasay of the United States (2:25:20)

WATCH: Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia is the winner of the 2019 Boston Marathon Women's race with an unofficial finish of 2:23:30 (unofficial) pic.twitter.com/XPXPZdoyYD — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 15, 2019

Boston Marathon men’s push rim wheelchair 2019 winner

Daniel Romanchuk of the United States

Your 2019 Boston Marathon Men’s Push Rim Wheelchair champion, Daniel Romanchuk! pic.twitter.com/XhCuuFfgi7 — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 15, 2019

Boston Marathon women’s push rim wheelchair 2019 winner

Manuela Schär of Switzerland

The race itself began at 9 a.m. ET, but the group of elite women got started at 9:32 a.m., while the elite men took off at 10 a.m. on the dot. National television coverage will be carried by NBCSN, with local coverage still on WBZ-TV CBS in Boston.

Online streaming of the race can be had via multiple sources. All of fuboTV, NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold, CBS Boston (Local) and the various NBC Sports Apps will have live streaming, with the first three requiring some manner of subscription.

For the first time ever, the elite men started on their own, and not with the group of non-elite runners from Wave One. The elite women’s race has had its own start time since 2004.

It’s expected to be a rainy and windy day on Monday, so it could be a messy race. Last year was also quite cold and had the slowest winning time among elite men since 1976. Des Linden became the first American woman to the win the race in 33 years, while Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi is the defending champion for the men.

Below you can find all you need to know to watch the action.

All times Eastern

Boston Marathon start times

9:02 a.m.: Men’s Wheelchair

9:04 a.m.: Women’s Wheelchair

9:25 a.m.: Handcycles & Duos

9:32 a.m.: Elite Women

10 a.m.: Elite Men

10:02 a.m.: Wave One

10:25 a.m.: Wave Two

10:50 a.m.: Wave Three

11:15 a.m.: Wave Four

How to watch the 2019 Boston Marathon

Date: Monday, April 15

Time: 8 a.m.

TV: NBCSN (National), CBS-WBZ-TV (Local)

Online Streaming: fuboTV, NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold, CBS Boston (Local) NBC Sports Apps