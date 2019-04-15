DeMarcus Cousins’ injury reportedly could be a torn quadriceps

DeMarcus Cousins exited Game 2 of the Warriors playoff matchup against the Clippers in the first quarter with a left quad injury. Now, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there is significant concern that Cousins suffered a torn left quadriceps. It would be a devastating blow to the former All-Star big man, who was in the middle of returning to form after a torn Achilles ended his year early last season.

Cousins’ injury was non-contact, usually a sign of a grim diagnosis. He was chasing a loose ball before his left leg buckled beneath him. Even more grim is the fact that this is an injury to the same leg that Cousins tore his Achilles tendon in last season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

If it’s a re-injury, this could be devastating news. After making a recovery from an injury deemed one of the worst possible diagnoses in basketball, Cousins may be out yet again.

A good sign? Cousins left the court under his own power. He had a noticeable limp, but Boogie refused assistance to the locker room. We will update this post as more information becomes available on the situation.

More than anything, we hope Cousins is OK.