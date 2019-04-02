The Wizards finally decided to fire Ernie Grunfeld after 16 years as their GM

The Washington Wizards have fired longtime general manager Ernie Grunfeld, the team announced in a statement on Tuesday. Grunfeld held decision-making power in the Wizards organization since he was hired as president of basketball operations in 2003.

“We did not meet our stated goals of qualifying for the playoffs this season and, despite playing with injuries to several key players, we have a culture of accountability and a responsibility of managing to positive outcomes,” said Wizards owner Ted Leonsis in a statement. “I wish to thank Ernie for his service to the Washington Wizards. He and his family have been great leaders in our community and have worked tirelessly to make us a top NBA franchise.”

Under Grunfeld, the Wizards were occasionally good, but never good enough. Washington never made it out of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs during his tenure, nor did they win 50 games. Despite signing Gilbert Arenas and drafting the John Wall/Bradley Beal combination, Grunfeld struck out on many draft classes or traded young talent too soon.

Just last summer, Grunfeld signed Wall to a four-year, $169 million contract extension that doesn’t kick in until next season. He also gave a two-year deal to Dwight Howard, who has only played in nine games this season with a back injury. Prior to the trade deadline, Washington also dealt Kelly Oubre Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. in separate deals that netted Trevor Ariza, Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis.

Grunfeld’s wheeling and dealing, amid a season train-wrecked by an injury to Wall that will keep him out the majority of next season, too, has resulted in an 11th place finish in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards are now tasked with the impossible feat of rebuilding their roster with Wall’s contract on the books. Washington will owe their former All-Star point guard:

$37.8 million next season

$40.8 million in the 2020-21 season

$43.8 million in 2021-22

not to mention a player option for Wall in the 2022-23 season worth $46.8 million

That contract is virtually unmovable, especially since Wall very well may be out for the majority of the 2019-20 season, as well. That contract will make it very tough for the Wizards to rebuild effectively.

Wizards fans seem excited about the front office overhaul. It’s been a long time coming. It’s like a breath of fresh air for a stuffy, congested fan base. From SB Nation’s Wizards blog, Bullets Forever:

It goes without saying this move was overdue, but we’ll go ahead and say it: The move was overdue. Although Grunfeld deserves credit for bringing the team out of the dregs of the post-MJ era, his strategies constantly kept the team stuck in the middle of the Eastern Conference. The Wizards never won 50 games in a season, and never reached Eastern Conference Final during his time in Washington.

But just how much fresh air can get into the building with the roster built the way it is? Only time will tell. This is a step in the right direction.