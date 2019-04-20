A week after two excellent nights of boxing (1, 2), we get another world title fight, this one a Top Rank pay-per-view presented by ESPN. On Saturday, Terence Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight title against Amir Khan in the headlining bout of the main card, which begins at 9 p.m. ET.

There will be a preliminary card on ESPN2 beginning at 6 p.m., which will also be streamed via WatchESPN. The pay-per-view can be purchased and streamed online via FITE TV and Top Rank. The card is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The four-fight main card will also include a bout between Shakur Stevenson and Christopher Diaz, a showdown between Teofimo Lopez and Edis Tatli, and a bout between Felix Verdejo and Bryan Vasquez. It’s a pretty stacked card and there are some good fights on the prelims as well.

Crawford is 34-0 as a professional, with knockouts in his last three fights, the most recent being a TKO over José Benavidez Jr.He’s finished 25 of his 34 wins via knockout. He currently has the WBO welterweight belt, and previously vacated belts at light welterweight. His move-up fight was against Jeff Horn, which he won via TKO in June 2018.

Khan wasn’t the first choice for Crawford’s next opponent, but it should be an entertaining scrap, regardless. He’s a former world champion and has a 33-4 professional record. He has 20 knockout victories, but three losses by knockout. His most recent loss was to Canelo Álvarez in May 2016, a knockout. He was out of the sport for a couple years, but has since beaten Phil Lo Greco and Samuel Vargas.

Crawford, though, is a much tougher opponent than those two. Probably not quite as tough as Canelo, but Khan will have his hands full trying to contend on Saturday.

Stevenson and Diaz will probably combine for the most intriguing bout on the main card. Stevenson is 10-0 as a professional and everyone is still unsure where his ceiling is. Diaz is 24-1. Lopez is also undefeated, at 12-0, and he faces the experienced and tough Edis Tatli, who sits at 31-2 for his career.

Below is all you need to know to watch the action.

All times Eastern

How to watch Crawford vs. Khan

Date: Saturday, April 20

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City, N.Y.

Time: 6 p.m. (prelims), 9 p.m. (PPV)

TV: ESPN2 (prelims), ESPN Pay-per-view (main card)

Online Streaming: FITE TV, Top Rank, WatchESPN (Prelims)

Crawford vs. Khan fight card

Main Card

Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan (for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title)

Shakur Stevenson vs. Christopher Diaz

Teofimo Lopez vs. Edis Tatli

Felix Verdejo vs. Bryan Vasquez

Prelims

Carlos Adames vs. Frank Galarza

Lawrence Newton vs. Jonathan Garza

Vikas Krishan vs. Noah Kidd

Edgar Berlanga vs. Samir Dos Santos Barbosa

Larry Fryers vs. Dakota Polley