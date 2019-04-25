It’s time for the NFL Draft mailbag! Can’t wait for the draft to get here later today. I think it’s going to be wild! Let’s get after it.

Let’s start with the question everyone is asking.

Is Kyler Murray going No. 1? If not, where is he going and to whom? — @chiefsredsea

Yes. At least I think so still. It’s odd the Cardinals haven’t leaked out their decision yet and I think it’s firmly because they are continuing to drive up the price for Josh Rosen. I’ve said it for months now, and written about, it but Murray makes the most sense for the Cardinals. Kingsbury could have been the coach of the Jets but he wanted the Cardinals job because of that No. 1-overall pick. I have a hard time believing this wasn’t discussed when he got the gig.

As for Rosen ... I’ve stated for a while now the best pick the Cardinals can get for Rosen is a second-rounder, and the Cardinals are clearly holding out for a first, which they won’t get now. They could draft Murray and still keep Rosen for now hoping he plays well in the preseason and they can trade him if someone gets injured for a first. Think Sam Bradford. It’s a long shot but that could be their thought process.

Percent chance that Jonah Williams falls to Vikings at 18? — @MitchBunker

Close to zero I think. Jonah Williams is the best offensive lineman in this draft and people are continually overthinking it. Want to know what Willams does best? He blocks the guy in front of him. That’s his job. He might not look the prettiest at the combine or have “ideal” arms but he’s the best lineman at blocking guys.

This is an issue I’ve been discussing at length for years now. When teams evaluate offensive lineman, they overlook the most important part of the process, the film. They get too enamored with upside and measureables. With less practice time now and less hitting, you need to draft players early in the draft who can block players. I think Williams goes no later than the Bengals at 11.

A lot of people think of the Giants didn’t go QB in Round 1 then they take the two best D-men. What about OL? — @_Ramble_On_

Here’s how I would handle the Giants’ draft. First, I’d offer pick 37 to the Cardinals for Josh Rosen. Your quarterback of the future is set and unlike drafting someone in the first round the pressure won’t be there to play right away. Then at six, you have two options. First is clearly Josh Allen. Giants are desperate for a pass rusher and he’s the best available at that spot. Then at 17, you’re free to take the BPA (best player available). Could be another pass rusher, offensive tackle or — gulp! — quarterback.

If Allen isn’t available, I’d draft Jonah Williams and put him at RT. Now your offensive line is set for years to come. Eli Manning and Rosen are protected. At 17, you draft the best pass rusher available, which you’d hope is Brian Burns out of Florida State. If you needed to move up to draft a pass rusher, I’d be OK with that. So you’d either end the first round with Rosen, Allen, and BPA, or Rosen, Willams, and Burns. I kind of like the latter.