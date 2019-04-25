 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No NFL Draft result is more fun than your favorite team getting a future 1st-round pick in a trade

Adding a rookie is cool, but spending a year rooting for another team to be terrible is better.

By Adam Stites
Just about every year, my favorite team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, disappoints me in the NFL Draft. They’re truly terrible at it. Jalen Ramsey is the only Pro Bowler — or really even a player you can call “good” — the Jaguars have picked in the first round in over a decade.

But the Jaguars also let me down another way: I cross my fingers every year that it’ll be the year they trade down and get another team’s future first-round pick. They never do.

That’s not all Jacksonville’s fault. A team can’t unilaterally decide to pick up a future first-round pick in a trade. It takes another franchise so infatuated with a prospect — usually a quarterback — that it’s willing to forgo significant future draft capital to get that player.

But it’d be nice if they finally made that happen, because I just really, really want to spend a whole NFL season rooting against a single team.

I was jealous of Oakland Raiders fans during the 2018 season, who got to spend the year hoping the Bears and Cowboys would fall on their face — even if it didn’t really go that well and both teams made the playoffs.

I was jealous of Cleveland Browns fans a year before that, when they watched the Texans nosedive into a 4-12 season. Houston gave up its 2018 first-round pick to move up for Deshaun Watson and it ended up giving the Browns the No. 4-overall selection. The Browns weren’t in much of a celebrating mood after a winless year, though.

Near the end of that terrible season, SB Nation’s Browns blog, Dawgs By Nature, posted weekly rooting guides that essentially boiled down to Go Whatever-Team-Is-Playing-Houston once the Browns locked up the No. 1 pick.

Give me some of that delicious schadenfreude, please.

Imagine the best case scenario: You get to watch your favorite team have a great year and go to the playoffs, while another team falls on its face and sends your favorite team a top-five draft pick. It doesn’t really ever work out like that, but crossing your fingers for that scenario is better than hyping up a rookie.

The Jaguars’ extensive history of whiffing in the draft means they’d probably end up wasting that future first-round pick anyway. But at least it’d be a fun road to get there.

