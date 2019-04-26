Paul George proved not all hills are worth dying on

Paul George chose to die on the wrong hill Tuesday night after Damian Lillard buried the Thunder with one of the most legendary daggers in NBA history. Not only did George and his team lose the series in a soul-crushing and embarrassing fashion, but he also attempted to downplay something that everybody loved — a legendary buzzer-beater — by proclaiming it a “bad shot.”

Nobody likes that guy. There are times in sports, and in life, where it’s better to just let some things slide, and this was one of them.

Thunder's Paul George on defending deep game-winner by Blazers' Damian Lillard: "That's a bad shot. I don't care what anybody says. That's a bad shot. But, hey, he made it. That story won't be told, that it's a bad shot. You live with that." pic.twitter.com/21ueYAHHzY — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 24, 2019

Part of what made the shot so legendary was how risky it was. The Blazers got the basketball with 17.1 seconds on the clock — that’s plenty of time to draw something up, and get a nice, clean look. Instead, Lillard settled for a shot from the parking lot.

George isn’t necessarily wrong in his assessment. From a get-the-best-shot perspective, that was a terrible heave by Lillard. But at the same time, that’s also part of what made the shot so damn good. We’re not accustomed to hearing athletes actually voice their unpopular contrarian takes, and especially not after they’re on the wrong end of a mind-blowing play.

George’s comments are a prime example of how honesty isn’t always the best policy. While the average fan or media member might get on athletes for dry, boring and expected answers, it’s because the alternative has the potential to be this — and then they’re criticized even more. Just like in everyday life, there are hills in sports that simply aren’t worth dying on.

Another similar demonstration of this was when Dwight Howard performed his Superman dunk in 2008. Howard unveiled a Superman shirt and cape, ran from half court, and threw down a dunk after catching the ball from a couple of feet inside the free-throw line.

But people like to argue that it shouldn’t have counted as an actual dunk, because his hand didn’t touch rim. That’s just too much effort to say something that a lot of fans enjoyed isn’t as great as they think it is.

There’s also those who might argue certain plays shouldn’t have counted. Franco Harris’ Immaculate Reception in an AFC Divisional playoff game between the Raiders and Steelers is one of the most iconic plays in American football history. Some contend that the football hit the ground and the play should have never counted.

George is actually a repeat offender when it comes to being maybe a bit too honest. He once said that teammate C.J. Miles shouldn’t have taken a shot at the end of a 2017 playoff game, and that it should have been him instead. That might be true, but it’s probably not something he should spit into a microphone.

Perhaps George doesn’t have an issue with the blowback that his words can bring, with being that guy. I can definitely respect him for his confidence, but the point stands that sometimes what is understood doesn’t really need to be said out loud.

Sports can be an escape from everyday life, but sports can also be a reflection of it. This lesson extends far beyond a court or a press conference. One day, I may have a kid, and let’s say they come home from elementary school and have presented me with a drawing they did of our hypothetical perfect and adorable pet dog. Kids typically can’t draw very well, but we find it endearing because it’s a thoughtful thing they do.

I’m not going to tell my kid that the drawing was bad, or how it could have been better, or that dogs aren’t green or blue or whatever color they chose. I’m going to tell my child their drawing is good, how I’m proud of them. I’ll grab a magnet and place that sucker on the fridge — everybody’s happy.

More practically speaking, if your friend looks like a goober in those new pants, or their new haircut is so bad it’s almost offensive — those are feelings you bottle up and throw out to sea. At least, if you care about the individual on the receiving end of your words. Stop them from buying similar pants in the future, and when it comes time for another haircut, make a friendly suggestion.

At the end of the day, the lesson is to be careful of what hills you choose to die on. George chose the wrong one after getting embarrassed, and you shouldn’t make the same mistake.