 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watching NFL fans react to bad draft picks is ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’

New, 1 comment

So sad. So good.

By Michael Katz

Each spring, sports media offers a buffet of NFL Draft content to meet football fans’ voracious appetite for news and analysis. NFL Draft grades, NFL Draft surprises, NFL Draft reactions, NFL Draft takeaways, NFL Draft winners and losers, etc.

These are all good and useful, but to me there is nothing more nourishing than reaction videos from fans when their team makes a dumb pick.

Please look at New York Giants fans when their team selected Daniel Jones sixth overall in the NFL Draft.

Oh no, the draft party at Met Life stadium. These people paid money and traveled to New Jersey to watch their team draft the 73rd-best prospect on our NFL Draft Big Board at No. 6. You hate to see it.

Here is Joe Budden reacting on behalf of Giants fans at home.

The Raiders traded Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, then sucked all season to get to this draft and ... did this.

If the Giants hadn’t vomited all over the draft board 20 minutes later and let the Raiders off the hook, we would probably be talking a lot more about this. Look at this face — LMAO.

You don’t even need a top-10 pick to disappoint your fan base. Falcons fans at the draft party in Atlanta were so, so, so sad to take an offensive lineman.

Seems bad.

The NFL Draft is an event built on hope. When that hope evaporates instantly into sadness, we all win. Well like, everyone but the sad people.

What is your favorite incident of NFL Draft Sadness? Tell me in the comments, I want to know!

Next Up In NFL

This Article has a component height of 23. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...