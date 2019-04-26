Each spring, sports media offers a buffet of NFL Draft content to meet football fans’ voracious appetite for news and analysis. NFL Draft grades, NFL Draft surprises, NFL Draft reactions, NFL Draft takeaways, NFL Draft winners and losers, etc.

These are all good and useful, but to me there is nothing more nourishing than reaction videos from fans when their team makes a dumb pick.

Please look at New York Giants fans when their team selected Daniel Jones sixth overall in the NFL Draft.

Oh no, the draft party at Met Life stadium. These people paid money and traveled to New Jersey to watch their team draft the 73rd-best prospect on our NFL Draft Big Board at No. 6. You hate to see it.

The reaction from the #Giants draft party at Met Life after the team selected QB Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/4dMHYxozxO — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) April 26, 2019

Here is Joe Budden reacting on behalf of Giants fans at home.

Son. Joey is NOT happy with the Giants pick pic.twitter.com/YnpRrmaPx5 — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) April 26, 2019

The Raiders traded Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, then sucked all season to get to this draft and ... did this.

#Raiders fans reaction to the Clelin Ferrell is priceless.



Probably thinking: "I can't believe I waited in the rain for this."pic.twitter.com/8lxSja3W8L — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 26, 2019

If the Giants hadn’t vomited all over the draft board 20 minutes later and let the Raiders off the hook, we would probably be talking a lot more about this. Look at this face — LMAO.

You don’t even need a top-10 pick to disappoint your fan base. Falcons fans at the draft party in Atlanta were so, so, so sad to take an offensive lineman.

The Falcons pick at 14 of OG Chris Lindstrom wasn’t exactly what the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was looking for... pic.twitter.com/yygoGqwVV6 — Knox Bardeen (@knoxbardeen) April 26, 2019

Seems bad.

The NFL Draft is an event built on hope. When that hope evaporates instantly into sadness, we all win. Well like, everyone but the sad people.

What is your favorite incident of NFL Draft Sadness? Tell me in the comments, I want to know!