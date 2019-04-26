Earlier this month, we here at SB Nation each wrote the one thing we couldn’t bear to see happen during the 2019 NFL Draft. My personal worst case scenario was Josh Rosen getting traded to the Miami Dolphins.

I don’t have a vendetta against the Dolphins or anything, it just really feels like Rosen deserves better. He was beaten to a pulp during an awful rookie season with the Cardinals. Miami has an even worse roster.

Arizona’s offensive line was ranked as the 31st best on Pro Football Focus for the 2018 season, Miami’s was 32nd.

But alas, here we are:

It’s a logical move for the Cardinals, who probably wish they could’ve got more for a player they took in the top 10 last year, but are better off wiping their hands clean and moving forward with Kyler Murray and nobody else.

It also makes sense for the Dolphins, who get a relatively cheap swing at a player who’s still just 22, was a top draft prospect a year ago, and showed more promise in 2018 than he’s given credit for.

Rosen is pretty happy about it too.

But we all know how this ends, right?

Poor Josh Rosen is going to be in the same sad spot when the Dolphins are set to pick Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

I’m not usually one for declarative predictions, but the universe has decided this is who Rosen has to be. He’s Good Luck Chuck, setting up teams with the quarterback they actually want to commit to long-term. Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.

Rosen is now set to go to a team that spent a tank-tastic spring stripping the roster of Ryan Tannehill, Frank Gore, Danny Amendola, Josh Sitton, Ja’Wuan James, Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn, William Hayes, and Andre Branch. New Dolphins coach Brian Flores says they’re not tanking, but ... uh ... yeah they are.

No team has lower odds at winning the Super Bowl next year. Rosen will battle Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting role on an offense that can’t block and doesn’t have many weapons.

And if the season ends with the Dolphins at the top of the 2020 NFL Draft order — as it inevitably seems it will — there will probably be an elite quarterback prospect ripe for the picking. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence won’t be eligible until 2021, clearing the way for Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa to be the top passer.

There’s also Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Georgia’s Jake Fromm, but the safe guess is that it’ll be Tagovailoa that makes Rosen relive his depressing 2019 spring. It’s already being mapped out.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier and new HC Brian Flores despise the “tank” talk. If team struggles with Rosen team has the juice in 2020 draft picks to make a move to get another one. Rosen has some qualities OC Chad O’Shea values from his days as Patriots QB coach. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 27, 2019

Maybe one day he’ll find a team that actually gives him a chance.