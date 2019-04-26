Gut reactions to the NFL Draft’s 2nd and 3rd rounds

Day 2 of the NFL Draft is upon us, which means it’s time for this year’s second tier of prospects to have their moment in Nashville. After an eventful and somewhat baffling first round, Friday’s nights selections should feature plenty of wide receiver talent, an eventual landing zone for presumed first round talents like Drew Lock, Jawaan Taylor, and Byron Murphy, and what we can only assume are six different trades from the New England Patriots.

Here are all the reactions we had for picks that hit the board in rounds two and three. It’s not quite grades, and it’s not a draft tracker — but here are all the selections that got us stirring Friday night.

Round 2

Cardinals select CB Bryon Murphy (33rd overall)

Arizona gets high-level player who can provide some insurance should Patrick Peterson eventually get traded. Also, Mike Bibby is his uncle, so don’t be surprised if he shows up absurdly jacked to training camp in some upcoming season.

Jaguars select OT Jawaan Taylor (35th overall)

Over half of the 71 mock drafts we surveyed had the Jaguars taking Jawaan Taylor with the No. 7 pick.

Nobody was really surprised when they passed though, because not many people thought they’d be able to get Josh Allen. But Taylor all the way at No. 35? Woo buddy, that’s some value.

49ers select WR Deebo Samuel (36th overall)

Jimmy Garoppolo needs all the targets he can get when he makes his glorious return to the lineup in Santa Clara, and Samuel certainly fits that role. But will he be better than A.J. Brown, Parris Campbell, Hakeem Butler, or Terry McLaurin?