The heated ending to Game 1 of Rockets-Warriors was a perfect microcosm of the rivalry

The ending of Rockets vs. Warriors on Sunday was a disappointing end to a game that otherwise felt like was the beginning of an incredible series. With a chance to send the game to overtime, Houston missed a shot, turned the ball over and was left complaining for a foul call they may or may not have deserved. Then, they watched Chris Paul get ejected after picking up his second technical foul. It was a strange, frantic finish to a wild first game of this series.

The Rockets played it perfectly. Down three with 21 seconds left in Game 1 against the Warriors, Houston forced a turnover on Kevin Durant. Had they not, they would have had to play the foul game. This steal gave the Rockets a chance to tie the game.

They gave the ball to James Harden, who had iso’d Draymond Green at the top of the key. Harden pushed off, then stepped back and hoisted up a three. Then, he kicked his legs out, thrusting them into Green, who was contesting the shot.

Rough ending for the Rockets pic.twitter.com/ha7dGYi120 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2019

First, what a double team. Chris Paul spoke to an official before this defensive possession, presumptively to let him know the double team was coming and that they wouldn’t be fouling. The result was a clutch steal that gave his team a chance to win

Second, was that a foul on Draymond Green? I don’t think so. Harden clearly hurls his legs forward. At a certain point, kicking out becomes dangerous to the defender

Third, is that not a blatant push-off on Harden before he steps back for the three? I mean, come on, right? It’s obvious now

Finally, man that’s a rough way to go. Eric Gordon was rolling. There’s no telling if his next shot would have gone in, had he had a chance to get one up.

That was the brutal ending to Houston’s hopes at stealing Game 1 of their second-round series on the road. The Rockets recovered Harden’s miss, but the ball ended up out of bounds on a botched pass to Eric Gordon. Then Paul snaps at a nearby official, who tosses him for his second technical foul.

The storyline of the game became non-calls on Harden’s jump shots. It’s not the ending Harden gave us earlier in the regular season, when he hit a miraculous three over two Warriors defenders to win it late in the fourth quarter.

This was easily one of the most strange endings to a high-pressure playoff game, and that’s after the Spurs opted not to foul on a must-foul possession before losing Game 7 to the Nuggets on Saturday. Houston wishes it can have this one back.

Now, they’ve got to get ready for Game 2, against a Warriors team that used Game 1 to adjust to their new opponent.