Where is Auburn? And more quick facts about Alabama’s newfound basketball powerhouse

From 2004 to 2017, the months of February and March were a relative dead zone in Auburn, Alabama. The hometown Tigers qualified for college football’s postseason 12 times in that span, winning five divisional crowns, three SEC titles, and one national championship to establish the school as a gridiron powerhouse.

Auburn’s basketball team, on the other hand, had only three winning seasons in the same stretch. It qualified for the NCAA tournament zero times.

That all changed when Bruce Pearl was hired out of exile to become the program’s 20th head coach. Two years of building led the Tigers back to the happy side of .500 after seven-straight losing seasons. Two more have put Auburn in its first ever Final Four.

The Tigers take on the tournament’s last surviving No. 1 seed when it faces Virginia under the brightest lights ever shined on the Alabama school. But where will the loudest blue and orange fans in the country actually be Saturday?

Where is Auburn?

Auburn is located in Auburn, Alabama — a city of 63,000 that’s paired with Opelika to create the Auburn-Opelika metropolitan area. It’s near the state’s eastern border with Georgia and only an hour’s drive from Montgomery, a two-hour ride from Birmingham, and a 99-minute, time zone-shifting drive to Atlanta.

What else should I know about Auburn?