Notre Dame vs. Baylor 2019 live stream: Time, TV channel, and how to watch women's championship online

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are seeking their second consecutive National Championship, as they are set to face the Baylor Bears in the final of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The game is set for Sunday at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast by ESPN (live streaming via WatchESPN).

Notre Dame bested Mississippi State in the title game a year ago, and they’re hoping to become the first repeat champions since UConn won four straight titles from 2013 to 2016. The year before that streak was the last time Baylor won a national title of their own.

Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox are the players to watch for Baylor, as they lead the team with 15.7 and 13.2 points-per-game, respectively. Arike Ogunbowale has 21.5 points per game for the Fighting Irish. Cox had 21 points against Oregon, while Brown had 22. Against UConn, Ogunbowale managed 23 points while Jessica Shepard managed 20 points herself.

On their way to the finals, the Fighting Irish downed UConn, 81-76, in the Final Four while the Bears took down Oregon, 72-67. Neither team has looked particularly beatable in the tournament thus far, with those Final Four matches being the closest either team has come to being eliminated for the majority of the tournament.

Below is all you need to know to follow the action.

How to watch NCAA women’s National Championship game

Date: Sunday, April 7

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Online Streaming: WatchESPN