Why each NCAA tournament team will cover the spread in the National Championship game

The NCAA men’s basketball season comes to a close on Monday as Virginia and Texas Tech square off in the 2019 National Championship game. The game tips off at 9:20 p.m. ET with both squads looking to take home their first national championship.

Virginia won a stunner on Saturday, beating Auburn 63-62 thanks to a trio of last second free throws. They have a chance on Monday to complete the turnaround from their first round loss a year ago. Texas Tech took a lead midway through the first half over Michigan State, and pulled away in the second half en route to a 61-51 victory.

Virginia enters the national title game as a one-point favorite, and a -120 favorite on the moneyline. We’ve spoken with our network of team brand managers to figure out why each team might cover the spread. Everybody has their own philosophy, but getting insight from folks who are particularly dialed in can help get you a necessary edge to turn the national title game into a profitable one.

1) Virginia vs. 3) Texas Tech, 9:00 p.m., Monday, CBS

Spread: Virginia -1

Why Virginia will cover: Buckle up for a defensive battle, folks. Two of the top-5 defenses are squaring off Monday night, but only one of the top-5 offenses...and that belongs to Virginia. The Hoos still haven’t rattled off a game to their full potential, but here they are in the National Championship game. Kyle Guy has his shot back, Ty Jerome is a straight baller, and De’Andre Hunter came alive in the second half against Auburn. If those three can get going and avoid turning the ball over, the Cavaliers can cut down the nets at the end of the night. — Caroline Darney, Streaking the Lawn

Why Texas Tech will cover: This game is another game where the entire nation is expecting a low scoring slug fest featuring two very good defenses. Unfortunately for Virginia, Texas Tech is the best defensive team potentially ever. If Tariq Owens is healthy and playing, there is no weakness to exploit. They turn you over, and contest every shot. I expect Virginia to slow Tech down on the offensive end, but Culver will breakout with Moretti after both played poorly against MSU. That should be all the Red Raiders need as the defense ices yet another extremely efficient offense and finally this program will get the respect it richly deserves. — Zach Mason, Viva the Matadors