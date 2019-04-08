Full list of 2019 NCAA basketball National Championship game prop bets

It’s just about time for the 2019 NCAA basketball National Championship Game! Chalk dominated for much of this year’s March Madness, but we’ve had plenty of crazy finishes to keep us entertained. The title game tips off at 9:20 p.m. ET, with the No. 1 seeded Virginia Cavaliers facing the No. 3 seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Virginia opened as a 1.5-point favorite, and after some limited movement, the Cavaliers are one-point favorites on game day. The point total is installed at 118 points, which is the lowest in recent memory. We have two teams that will slow things down as needed, so the under would not be entirely shocking.

There will be plenty to keep us interested Monday evening, but you know you want to do some wagering as well. The most traditional bets are on the spread and the point total, but there will be plenty of additional prop bets to consider for the game. A prop bet is a bet on a specific action happening. The Super Bowl is the grand daddy of prop betting, but we’ve got an assortment of fun bets specific to Monday’s title game.

Here is a full list of Westgate SuperBook’s prop bets. We will update these on and after game night as the results come in. Feel free to let us know in the comments which prop bets you like for Monday.

Full Game

Point spread: Virginia -1

Moneyline: Virginia -120, Texas Tech Even

Game Total: 118

Texas Tech total: Over/Under 58.5

Virginia total: Over/Under 59.5

Overtime

Yes: +800

No: -1250

Total first half points

Texas Tech: Over/Under 26.5

Virginia: Over/Under 26.5

Largest lead by EITHER team

Over/Under 11.5

Total 3-point field goals made by BOTH teams

Over/Under 13.5

Team to make first 3-point field goal

Texas Tech -105

Virginia -115

Team to score 5 or more points first

Texas Tech -110

Virginia -110

Team to score 10 or more points first

Texas Tech -110

Virginia -110

Team to score 15 or more points first

Texas Tech -110

Virginia -110

Team to score 20 or more points first

Texas Tech -110

Virginia -110

Player Props

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Total points: Over/Under 17.5

Free throws made: Over/Under 3.5

Matt Mooney, Texas Tech

Total points: Over/Under 10.5

Free throws made: Over/Under 1.5

David Moretti, Texas Tech

Total points: Over/Under 10.5

Free throws made: Over/Under 2

Tariq Owens, Texas Tech

Total points: Over/Under 14.5

Free throws made: Over/Under 1.5

Norense Odiase, Texas Tech

Total points: Over/Under 3.5

Brandone Francis, Texas Tech

Total points: Over/Under 5.5

Kyler Edwards, Texas Tech

Total points: Over/Under 3.5

Kyle Guy, Virginia

Total points: Over/Under 14

Free throws made: Over/Under 1.5

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

Total points: Over/Under 13.5

Free throws made: Over/Under 2.5

Rebounds: Over/Under 4.5

Ty Jerome, Virginia

Total points: Over/Under 13.5

Free throws made: Over/Under 1.5

Assists: Over/Under 5.5

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia

Total points: Over/Under 7.5

Free throws made: Over/Under 1

Kihei Clark, Virginia

Total points: Over/Under 5

Free throws made: Over/Under 1