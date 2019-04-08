On Sunday afternoon, former Steelers and current Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown started Twitter beef with his former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was the good stuff that NBA Twitter drools over.

Initially things began with a harmless tweet from Brown, but also hilarious considering his emotions have been all over the internet since the season ended:

Keep your emotions off the internet — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

After retweeting a bunch of people who purchased his Raiders jersey, Brown replied to a fan who sent him a graphic showing JuJu Smith-Schuster as the 2018 Steelers MVP by taking a shot:

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

Smith-Schuster initially had a simple reply of tweeting Brown’s own advice:

Keep your emotions off the internet — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

He then added how he only showed Brown love and respect, and how Brown’s ego became inflated. Smith-Schuster was clearly the bigger person in this situation, even though nobody would have blamed him for going scorched earth on Brown.

Brown double-dipped on making himself look bad Monday by posting what appeared to be a direct message from Smith-Schuster when he was still in college:

That’s extremely not cool, especially since Smith-Schuster was just looking to become better. We’re #TeamJuJu over here.

However, we’re here to discuss the tweet by Brown that started all of this, about not putting your emotions on the internet. That’s actually sound advice! But Brown proceeded to not follow it himself. Calling out your former teammates because you didn’t win the team’s MVP award ain’t it.

Here are some examples of people showing emotion on the internet when they absolutely shouldn’t.

For most sports fans reading this, emotions would most likely pour out during one of your favorite teams’ games. That’s — more often than not — bad.

As an example, here’s a sample of my worst, from when Julio Jones caught the ball that should have won the Falcons a Super Bowl. You know the rest:

I definitely could have had a bigger meltdown — that wasn’t even bad, all things considered. But I have reasonable expectations of my favorite sports teams, all of which are Atlanta-based.

[Note: The best and most reasonable expectations are to have none.]

Getting in a fight over Kobe Bryant on Christmas and driving to Temecula to fight somebody about it would certainly be a worse offense, for example.

Then there’s expressing emotion by retweeting or liking tweets from parody accounts or wannabe influencers. Those = endorsements.

There was that time on Twitter from about 2009 until 2013ish when parody accounts of whatever the biggest movie was at the time would be created by somebody with a laptop and a thirst for viral content, like this:

The tweets would then read like the following:

Who needs sex when life fucks you on the daily — TED (@HilariousTed) April 6, 2019

You might also recall parody accounts for The Weeknd, J. Cole, things like that. I’m glad most people are past that, and if you aren’t, you should fix that.

Expressing your disdain for an ex-partner is a gigantic no-no.

It’s probably best to just not do that — LOL. Everybody doesn’t need to know your business.

Never, ever, get so mad that it becomes funny.

In a good non-sports example of Being Mad, Amy’s Baking Company Bakery Boutique & Bistro was featured on Gordon Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares. I’m not particularly familiar with the show, but the TL;DR is that they were difficult to work with, so he ditched them.

Viewers then roasted them on their Facebook, and they got the kind of mad where the rage is so prominent and the salt so abundant that it’s hilarious:

It gets better ...

My best advice is to never get so mad on the internet that it’s funny, because the internet never forgets. Being hilariously mad is also among the best types of comedy.

Those general thoughts spewed that are sparked by a strong emotion? Text them to a friend instead.

Should Eric Bledsoe have done this? Probably not. But he did get what he wanted in the end soooo [shrugs].

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

The best use of the internet?

Memes. Definitely memes. Put those on the internet, and know when to log off.