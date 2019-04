Virginia tops the first odds list for 2020 NCAA mens’ basketball national championship

The Virginia Cavaliers are your 2019 men’s basketball national champions, and they might not be done! They’ll enjoy this title, but this is a team that prior to the season was viewed as looking at a potential stronger 2019-20 squad. And now, it reflects in the 2020 national title odds.

The Westgate SuperBook released their first futures odds for the 2020 NCAA tournament. Virginia and Kentucky top the list at 7/1. National semifinalist Michigan State is tied with Duke at 8/1. Meanwhile, national runner-up Texas Tech and semifinalist Auburn sit at 30/1 odds.

The last school to win back-to-back national championships was Florida in 2006 and 2007 and Duke prior to that in 1991 and 1992. It will be a stiff challenge for Virginia, with Kentucky bringing in a top tier recruiting class to build on a strong season. However, even with NBA defections, Virginia returns some solid talent and will be dangerous once again.

Here’s the full list of futures odds, courtesy of the Westgate SuperBook.