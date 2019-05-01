Klay Thompson had the most creative reaction after hitting back-to-back threes against the Rockets in Game 2: He threw up the ever-so rare 45-degree double three goggles. This is Klay Thompson past Level 5,000.

Steph and Klay are all of us rn pic.twitter.com/a8Khy5IFjI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 1, 2019

You’d probably be a little turn, too, if you hit a pair of triples in a high-intensity environment against your conference rivals, especially if those threes extended your team’s lead to 15 points.

Klay Thompson : 21 points (8-18 shooting & 3-9 from 3), 5 rebounds & 3 steals in 41 minutes pic.twitter.com/lRBH64SHKM — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life25) May 1, 2019

The three goggles were an especially interesting celebration for Thompson, given the unknown severity of James Harden’s Game 2 eye injury. But it wasn’t just those threes, either.

Thompson had 21 points in the first three quarters alone. He shot 8-of-18 from the field, and only three of those makes were from three-point range. Instead, Thompson did his damage in the mid-range. Here’s a (push-off) step-back he hit over two defenders:

He even added a dunk to his tally for the year. Someone tell Zaza Pachulia to pay up.

STEPHEN CURRY -------> IGUODALA ------> KLAY THOMPSON



SHOWTIME DO WARRIORS.pic.twitter.com/Az9RzDM1Ln — DIDICO DA NBA (@didicodanba) May 1, 2019

Thompson also had an interception. Maybe the 49ers could have drafted him.

This was a phenomenal read from Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/JDPA2HuP4X — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) May 1, 2019

Here’s another angle. He could have taken this one to the house:

Klay Thompson: Zero-time NBA All-Defensive Team member pic.twitter.com/5Yo1ItWI2Q — KNBR (@KNBR) May 1, 2019

This was especially impressive because Thompson hurt his ankle in Game 1 and was questionable for Game 2. TNT’s Allie LaForce reported in-game that Thompson warmed up by making 150 threes pregame. Once he got through those 150 makes, he was was good to go.

Thompson left his mark on this one, and he only shot 3-of-9 from three. He’s going to have a signature, scorching game from deep at some point this series. When he does, that’ll be a real celebration.