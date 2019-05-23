How the Jets crashed and burned after back-to-back AFC Championship appearances

On Jan. 16, 2011 the New York Jets defeated the New England Patriots to advance to their second consecutive AFC Championship game. Becoming the first team in NFL history to win back-to-back road playoff games in back-to-back seasons in the process. A fanbase starved for success finally had its moment in the sun.

Their second year head coach, Rex Ryan and sophomore quarterback Mark Sanchez had known nothing but success in green and white. It was a Cinderella story that no one saw coming and the Jets had their first Super Bowl appearance since 1969 within their grasp. But midnight struck and they all turned back into pumpkins. Those pumpkins then sat out in the sun and slowly rotted.

This episode of Collapse, is all about just how rotten they got. For more episodes of Collapse, be sure to check out the playlist here. And, as always, thanks for watching.