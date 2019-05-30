Portland used six players to score and the NBA had to let it count

One of my favorite movies is “Ocean’s Eleven.” The term ‘movie’ is very intentional. I recognize it is not a masterpiece or a film worthy of being studied, but it’s a fun, entertaining two hours with some light suspense. I’m also a sucker for anything that makes me question if someone will get away with something.

That’s why December 30th, 2008, might be my favorite date in NBA history. The Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers took part in what should’ve been a super ordinary and likely forgotten game. Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo were all there in Oregon that night, but they weren’t the masterminds of what would unfold.

The excitement is credited to Nate McMillan, Jerryd Bayless, Greg Oden, and Travis Outlaw. Who played who doesn’t matter (other than McMillan was definitely the George Clooney of the bunch), what’s important is they got away with something that shook the basketball world to its core. Or at least annoyed Garnett and the Celtics, then forced the NBA to change their rules a few months later.

Check out this episode of Weird Rules to find out what happened.