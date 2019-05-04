What to expect and how to watch Canelo vs. Jacobs

Saul “Canelo” Álvarez will once again headline a DAZN fight card, this time against an opponent who is a legitimate threat to his throne: Daniel Jacobs. The card is set to for Saturday evening, beginning at 9 p.m. ET, streaming on the DAZN subscription service.

DAZN is a subscription service that costs $19.99 a month, which is cheaper than the $70-$100 this fight would likely be on pay-per-view. Canelo has signed an exclusive deal with DAZN, and has several more upcoming bouts on the service.

Few are as widely-anticipated as this one, though.

Canelo is now a fight removed from his pair of bouts against Gennady Golovkin, having scored a quick TKO of Rocky Fielding in December. While Fielding was a sure step down from Golovkin, Jacobs is among the very best in the world and this is certainly one of, if not the best, fights of the year.

How Canelo got here

Canelo has been one of the best boxers in the world for a long time. His lone career loss was to Floyd Mayweather Jr., though he was never able to avenge this loss. He did rattle off seven consecutive wins after that loss, before running into Golovkin.

He and Golovkin fought to a split draw their first time out, and Canelo managed to take a majority decision in the rematch. Both bouts were incredibly close, with many thinking Golovkin won at least one and even both. Still, Canelo’s performance in both bouts were a masterclass, and he rode plenty of momentum into his last bout against Rocky Fielding in December.

Canelo won that bout, easily, with a TKO in the third round. He’s defending the WBA (Super), WBC, The Ring, and lineal middleweight titles. He’s 51-1-2 for his career, with 35 knockouts.

How Jacobs got here

Jacobs is 35-2 for his career, with his last loss being a decision against Golovkin in 2017. It was a unanimous decision loss, and it lost him the WBA regular strap. Still, Golovkin is as tough as it gets in the division, with the possible exception of whoever wins Saturday’s main event.

Since then, he’s earned decision wins over Luís Arias, Maciej Sulęcki and, most recently, Serhiy Derevianchenko. The last bout was a split decision, though few had Derevianchenko losing. Either way, Jacobs absorbed a lot of punishment in the bout, something he’ll have to do to weather the storm of Canelo.

Jacobs is defending IBF middleweight title, and that belt is what Canelo is hoping to add to his collection on Saturday. Jacobs has 29 knockouts for his career.

What to expect

Canelo’s blueprint to victory is the same as Golovkin’s was, while Jacobs would have his best chance of success doing what Golovkin did. The problem is that Jacobs doesn’t have Golovkin’s punching power, and Canelo’s chin looks unstoppable.

This promises to be a close bout, which isn’t often the case even for headline bouts. And in close bouts, one always has to consider his history of favorable

All times Eastern

How to watch Canelo vs. Jacobs

Date: Saturday, May 4

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

Time: 9 p.m.

TV: N/A

Online Streaming: DAZN

Canelo vs. Jacobs fight card

Main Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs (for Canelo’s WBA (Super), WBC, The Ring and lineal middleweight titles and Jacobs’ IBF middleweight title)

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Mauricio Herrera

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Jonathan Oquendo (WBO International, NABO super featherweight titles)

Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Freddy Fonseca

Preliminary Card

John Ryder vs. Bilal Akkawy (for interim WBA world super middleweight title)

Francisco Esparza vs. Aram Avagyan (for WBO international silver featherweight title)

Sadam Ali vs. Anthony Young (for vacant WBC US silver welterweight title)

Alexis Espino vs. Billy Wagner