The most exciting two minutes in sports turned into 25 minutes as controversy resulted in a huge upset at the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Pre-race favorite Maximum Security (4/1) won the race by 1 3⁄ 4 lengths, but was subsequently disqualified for straying from his lane before being clear of War of Will and impeding other horses. Long shot Country house (65/1) placed second and was bumped up to winner following the first in-race DQ of a winner in the history of the Derby. This also moved Code of Honor into place (second place) and Tacitus into show (third place) in the final results.

Country House becomes the biggest long shot to win the Derby since Donerail won it in 1913 at 91/1 odds. It resulted in big winnings if you bet on Country Horse to win, but significantly bigger winnings if you bet on the exacta of Country House and Code of Honor. If you bet $2 on an exacta (predicting the first and second place finishers), the DQ resulted in a $3,009.60 victory. By comparison, if Maximum Security had not been disqualified, the exacta would have paid out $500.

Maximum Security was among the heavier bet horses as the favorite, with one report of $6.2 million to win and another $2.7 million to place or show, per David Purdum. By comparison, there was roughly $520,907 on Country House to win.

If you bet on Maximum Security to win or simply to win, place, or show, you went from winning a few bucks, to SOL thanks to instant replay. You can join Saints fans in getting screwed over by instant replay issues.