The Blues’ Stanley Cup win over the Bruins, explained in 9 Jim and Pam GIFs

Jim and Pam from The Office are fictional proof that life can be okay — and in the years following the end of the show everything seemed great between the former on-screen couple. Then the Stanley Cup happened.

When you find out your favorite teams are going to face off.

When Boston went up 1-0 in the series.

Then the Blues leveled.

Boston pulled ahead again.

Only to see the Blues come roaring back.

Suddenly, St. Louis has the lead ...

But here’s Boston, back again.

Now it’s Game 7 and this isn’t fun anymore.

The Blues win!

No matter how angry sports can make us, and how much we butt heads with those we love — it’s nice to see that an olive branch can always be extended.