The 9 injuries that doomed the Warriors’ attempt to three-peat

The Golden State Warriors will not complete their three-peat. Instead, they’ve watched the Toronto Raptors win the NBA Finals, 4-2, while dropping the last three games ever played at Oracle Arena.

One thing is for sure: had the Warriors been at full strength, they would have put up a better fight.

This is not a pity party for the Golden State Warriors, whose dynasty may come to an end on their own home floor. Before the series began, I picked the Raptors to win the NBA Finals in seven games. It’s a victory for a franchise that gambled with a monster trade last summer to rent Kawhi Leonard for a season.

This is, however, a recap of the different injuries the Warriors have had to deal with this season. In Game 6, they missed two of their three best players once Klay Thompson went out with a knee injury. The banged up Warriors put up the best fight they could. Toronto, however, was too much to overcome.

In chronological order, here’s what the Warriors dealt with over the past couple months.

Stephen Curry: ankle sprain

Curry suffered a mild foot sprain against the Pelicans on April 9, and the Warriors decided not to play him in the season finale against Memphis on April 10.

Stephen Curry (mild right foot sprain) will not return to tonight's game for precautionary reasons. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 10, 2019

He was mostly fine in the playoffs, but the rest of the stars weren’t.

DeMarcus Cousins: torn left quad

After spending the first half of the season recovering from his torn Achilles, Cousins tore his left quad in Game 2 of Golden State’s first-round series against the Clippers.

He missed the remainder of the series, plus the Warriors’ second- and third-round playoff series against the Rockets and Trail Blazers.

Cousins returned for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, well ahead of schedule, but it was clear for most of the series that he was limited in his mobility.

Stephen Curry: dislocated finger

Curry dislocated his finger in Game 2 of the West Semifinals against the Houston Rockets. He had a poor shooting outing in Game 3, but did not miss any time due to injury.

Stephen Curry (dislocated left middle finger) has returned to the game. X-Rays were negative. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 1, 2019

Kevin Durant: right calf strain

Durant suffered a right calf strain on May 8, in Game 5 of Golden State’s Western Conference Semifinals series against Houston.

The injury sidelined him for a month, and arguably should have kept him out longer. More on that later.

Andre Iguodala: mild hamstring injury

Iguodala suffered a hamstring injury in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. He exited and missed Game 4, but the Warriors were able to complete the sweep of the Trail Blazers without him.

He returned and played in the Finals, but wasn’t 100 percent.

#Warriors Andre Iguodala moments ago at morning shoot around with a compression sleeve on his left calf. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/zd9qoOAoFV — Mindi Bach (@MBachSports) June 2, 2019

Kevon Looney: sprained (and then fractured) collarbone

Looney’s collarbone sprain was upgraded to a fracture after he absorbed a Kawhi Leonard body blow on a drive.

He sat out Game 3, but returned for Game 4, at times unable to raise his arms over his shoulders.

Klay Thompson: hamstring strain

Thompson suffered a hamstring strain in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and the Warriors opted to keep him out for Game 3. He returned as close to 100 percent as he could for Game 4.

Holy crap was that an awkward landing by Klay. Lucky he’s okay. pic.twitter.com/r20e70Kujq — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) June 3, 2019

Kevin Durant: torn Achilles

This was the most devastating injury of the season. Durant returned from his calf injury after a month of inactivity for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Three minutes into the second quarter, he ruptured his Achilles attempting a crossover on Serge Ibaka.

Kevin Durant appears to aggravate his calf injury and heads to the locker room early in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/VXu3SmTS8Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

Klay Thompson: TBD, but it looks bad

Thompson went up for a dunk in Game 6 and Danny Green tried to block him from behind. It ended terribly. Thompson went one way and his knee went another.

Klay goes down with an apparent leg injury, and all of Oracle holds its collective breath. pic.twitter.com/QGqNxvgYhY — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2019

He walked off the court, then returned to action to shoot the free throws, but ultimately, the team examined him and deemed Thompson out for the remainder of the game.

Klay turning around in the tunnel and coming back out to shoot free throws had Oracle going nuts. pic.twitter.com/T111U9aH8e — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2019

Thompson had 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 shooting from three at that point. The Warriors went on to lose the game without him and ultimately lose the series.