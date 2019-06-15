Everything you need to know about the 2019 College World Series

The 2019 college baseball season began with 297 Division I teams vying for the national championship and now just eight teams will battle for the College World Series title at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.
The regional and super regional rounds have narrowed down the tournament field from 64 to these eight teams. Among those left standing is a team looking for redemption (Arkansas), an iconic coach looking for his first title (Florida State), and a Cinderella story (Michigan). Everyone in Omaha will be looking to take down the favorite (Vanderbilt).
The Pac-12 sends no teams to Omaha after No. 1 overall seed UCLA was eliminated by Michigan, while the SEC sends four, including No. 2-overall seed Vanderbilt.
Full Slate of Teams
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Auburn Tigers
- Florida State Seminoles
- Louisville Cardinals
- Michigan Wolverines
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Vanderbilt Commodores
Format
The remaining eight teams will battle in two double-elimination brackets until two teams remain. The final two teams remaining will then play a best-of-three series from June 24-26.
Television & online coverage
All games in the CWS will be television on ESPN and its related networks — including ESPN2 and ESPNU. Online streaming is available through the WatchESPN app.
Bracket
THE OMAHA 8#CWS pic.twitter.com/N41YWA5n4c— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 10, 2019
Schedule and results
All times ET
Saturday, June 15
Game 1: Michigan vs Texas Tech at 2 p.m.
Game 2: Florida State vs Arkansas at 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 16
Game 3: Louisville vs Vanderbilt at 2 p.m.
Game 4: Auburn vs Mississippi State at 7 p.m.
Monday, June 17
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, June 18
Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 at 7 p.m.
Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 at 7 p.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 at 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 20
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 at 8 p.m.
Friday, June 21
Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9 at 2 p.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m.
Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m.
College World Series Finals, June 24-26
Game 1: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m.
Game 2: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m.
Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m.
