Everything you need to know about the 2019 College World Series

The 2019 college baseball season began with 297 Division I teams vying for the national championship and now just eight teams will battle for the College World Series title at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.

The regional and super regional rounds have narrowed down the tournament field from 64 to these eight teams. Among those left standing is a team looking for redemption (Arkansas), an iconic coach looking for his first title (Florida State), and a Cinderella story (Michigan). Everyone in Omaha will be looking to take down the favorite (Vanderbilt).

The Pac-12 sends no teams to Omaha after No. 1 overall seed UCLA was eliminated by Michigan, while the SEC sends four, including No. 2-overall seed Vanderbilt.

Full Slate of Teams

Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn Tigers

Florida State Seminoles

Louisville Cardinals

Michigan Wolverines

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Vanderbilt Commodores

Format

The remaining eight teams will battle in two double-elimination brackets until two teams remain. The final two teams remaining will then play a best-of-three series from June 24-26.

Television & online coverage

All games in the CWS will be television on ESPN and its related networks — including ESPN2 and ESPNU. Online streaming is available through the WatchESPN app.

Bracket

Schedule and results

All times ET

Saturday, June 15

Game 1: Michigan vs Texas Tech at 2 p.m.

Game 2: Florida State vs Arkansas at 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Game 3: Louisville vs Vanderbilt at 2 p.m.

Game 4: Auburn vs Mississippi State at 7 p.m.

Monday, June 17

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18

Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 at 7 p.m.

Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 at 7 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 21

Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9 at 2 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD at 2 p.m.

Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m.

College World Series Finals, June 24-26

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m.

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD at 7 p.m.