The USWNT is responding to the goal celebration controversy with golf claps

The USWNT got more than their fair share of crap for celebrating goals en route to a 13-0 decimation of Thailand in their opening game of the World Cup. Many wondered how the team would follow up on Sunday against Chile, should they jump out to a big lead. Now we have an answer courtesy of Carli Lloyd.

Carli Lloyd with the banger and polite golf clap at the end

(via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/cTW3t4XnNB — The18 (@the18com) June 16, 2019

I love this all so much. There are lots of different ways the USWNT could have responded to all the criticism about their celebration — and I couldn’t have blamed them for just going about their business and celebrating like normal. That said, this is so so so much better. There is literally no better way to stick it to pearl-clutching prudes than golf clap in their faces.

Or a polite and understated high-five line.

i take absolutely no credit for anything this team achieves on the pitch but I will take credit for the inspo behind this celebration pic.twitter.com/jI8TIYDCeV — A West (@ayyy_west) June 16, 2019

I really hope this continues for the entire World Cup when the USWNT is destroying the rest of the world. It’s so wonderful.