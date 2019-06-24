Schools are changing their names from Robert E. Lee. Here are sports ‘Lees’ for them!

Dozens of schools named after Robert E. Lee are looking to change their names, while also trying to save as much money as possible. This is resulting in schools looking for inspirational people named “Lee” who they can model their institutions after, without the need of changing their signage.
There are a lot of great people named “Lee” in the world, but sports is the absolute best venue to find good Lees to inspire the children of America. So, we present ...
The ultimate list of sports schools we can name “Lee”
The Bruce Lee School of the One Inch Punch
The Lee Trevino School of Humorous Golfing
The David Lee School of One-Time All Stars
The Marqise Lee School of Duval Receiving
The Andy Lee School of Sensible Punting
The Bradlee Van Pelt School of Scrambling
The Sean Lee School of Gritty Linebacking
The Derrek Lee School of Batting
The Spike Lee School of Unrealistic Expectations
The Brett Lee School of Cricket, Yes He’s Real and He Matters to Me
The Amp Lee School of Journeyman Surprises
The Lee Corso School of Headwear
The A.J. Lee School of Wrestling
The Cliff Lee School of Stoic Pitching
The Courtney Lee School of Endless Trading
The Lee Carvallo School of Putting Challenge
