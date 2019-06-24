Schools are changing their names from Robert E. Lee. Here are sports ‘Lees’ for them!

Dozens of schools named after Robert E. Lee are looking to change their names, while also trying to save as much money as possible. This is resulting in schools looking for inspirational people named “Lee” who they can model their institutions after, without the need of changing their signage.

There are a lot of great people named “Lee” in the world, but sports is the absolute best venue to find good Lees to inspire the children of America. So, we present ...

The ultimate list of sports schools we can name “Lee”

The Bruce Lee School of the One Inch Punch

The Lee Trevino School of Humorous Golfing

The David Lee School of One-Time All Stars

The Marqise Lee School of Duval Receiving

The Andy Lee School of Sensible Punting

The Bradlee Van Pelt School of Scrambling

The Sean Lee School of Gritty Linebacking

The Derrek Lee School of Batting

The Spike Lee School of Unrealistic Expectations

The Brett Lee School of Cricket, Yes He’s Real and He Matters to Me

The Amp Lee School of Journeyman Surprises

The Lee Corso School of Headwear

The A.J. Lee School of Wrestling

The Cliff Lee School of Stoic Pitching

The Courtney Lee School of Endless Trading

The Lee Carvallo School of Putting Challenge