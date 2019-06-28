The Lakers are in position to build the Most Hated Team Ever

We don’t know if the Los Angeles Lakers are building a championship team yet, but it would appear that they are building potentially the most hated team of the modern era.

It was bad enough that the Lakers landed LeBron James in free agency after five nightmare seasons among the dregs of the NBA. The Lakers did this by virtue of past success and geography.

Then, after another bad season that diminished LeBron’s largely unimpeachable legacy and resulted from and in front office instability, the Lakers simply traded for Anthony Davis, a generational star who will likely sign a long-term contract next summer. (And who will also make an appearance in LeBron’s Space Jam reboot.)

In the wake of that trade, as analysts focused on salary cap machinations sang out loud that the Lakers didn’t have the space to land a maximum-level free agent to join Davis and James, LA simply convinced the former to waive his $4 million trade kicker and found a team willing to take on three affordable young players to get the Lakers very close to max space.

For two weeks, so many people spent so much time belittling the Lakers’ apparent inability to do math. Then, the Lakers just ... fixed the problem, like 10 days before the trade went into effect, with little to no cost to the team.

Now the Lakers are being discussed as real suitors for Kawhi Leonard (they will have a meeting with Board Man next week) and Kyrie Irving (assuming the Nets aren’t actually a done deal). Klay Thompson has been mentioned as a possibility, should the Warriors withhold a max contract. If LA. doesn’t land one of those stars, we can expect Jimmy Butler’s name to circulate. The Celtics apparently have their hooks in Kemba Walker, but reports on Thursday suggested the Lakers might have thrown a wrench into that by opening up max space.

If the Lakers end up signing any of those five players, after the last six putrid seasons this franchise has had, after the enormous eruption of dysfunction that was Magic Johnson’s impromptu exit interview and short-term scorched Earth campaign against Rob Pelinka, after the massive giveaway LA sent to New Orleans for Davis — if after all that the Lakers end up with three top-tier stars on the roster going into a wide open 2019-20 season ... hoo boy, get the water ready, because the saline levels are going to be off the charts.

Consider how hated LeBron’s first Miami Heat teams were. Now add in an eminently hateable franchise (trust me) with some eminently obnoxious fans who travel well in both real life and social media. Add in the widely panned method Davis employed to leave the Pelicans (a franchise much more sympathetic than the Cavaliers circa 2010), which began with an in-season trade demand and closed with a “That’s All Folks!” T-shirt. Add in Rich Paul, a brash, young agent and mogul who is not shy about talking about himself and his agency Klutch Sports, which represents both LeBron and Davis and is considered by many to be a maladroit force in the league. Add in Davis’ generous trade kicker giveback, a decision he probably doesn’t make for any other team in the NBA. Add in Space Jam 2.

Now add in a third superstar, who will likely add in another 10 wins and some insurance against injury. Make this team the best in the NBA next season, and just watch the resentment pile up as high as the win total. It’s a perfect storm.

Really, only two things that can make it more potent a recipe for hatred: if LeBron forces new coach Frank Vogel out quickly (Frank Vogel has either hit the lottery or has locked himself outside the shark cage), and/or if that third star is actually Kyrie Irving.

Irving, if he were to join the Lakers, would have within three years:

Won a title with LeBron.

Forced a trade to get away from LeBron.

Committed publicly to re-signing with his new team.

Got weird, which people really dislike.

Blown up that team’s chemistry when they became a legit contender.

Left that team despite the previous declaration he’d stay.

Rejoin LeBron after all.

Join the team that is his previous team’s most hated rival.

The world may not be able to withstand the anger centered on Staples Center if Kyrie does join the Lakers. We’re testing the outer bounds of natural law here.

Kawhi, contrasting with Kyrie, has fully renovated his public standing by leading the Raptors to their first-ever championship as the awkward deadpan hero our dystopian moment requires. He would light that store of goodwill on fire immediately by joining the Lakers. If you think Spurs fans are mad at Kawhi now, just wait until he’s in forum blue and gold.

The other options would bring lesser scorn (no one can stay mad at Klay long), and if the Lakers aim at sub-star roster fits, the resentment won’t deepen unless and until LA wins big. But there’s already plenty of depth to the burgeoning hatred. There is plenty to go around. No team has ever had this much potential to make the rest of the basketball world so mad.

Stock up on haterade, folks. When this team gets on the court, you’re going to need it.