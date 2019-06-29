The 2011 USA-Japan Women’s World Cup final had a wild finish that needs a deep rewind

The 2011 Women’s World Cup in Germany was a rollercoaster, and that includes the two teams that made it to the final. Still mourning the effects of a devastating earthquake in March, Japan vowed to inspire the people back home, and overcame a group stage loss and an early deficit against Sweden to reach the championship game. The United States, despite their #1 ranking, came startlingly close to missing the tournament entirely, then depended on one of the clutchest goals of all time to make it past Brazil.

When those two teams met, the drama didn’t stop. The US rained shots in the first half, but couldn’t get any on goal. Then the youngest player on the team, Alex Morgan, subbed in to play hero. But at the moment from which this episode rewinds, costly mistakes and threatening attacks have put Japan and their star, Homare Sawa, on the doorstep of sending the final to penalty kicks, a scary proposition for the US.