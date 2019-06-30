NBA free agency technically begins on June 30 at 6:01 p.m. ET, though it’s already well underway thanks to the tampering discussions that have been taking place all season.

What was always supposed to be a monumental moment in league history has become even more complex with the recent Achilles injury to Kevin Durant, the headliner of this class. The league’s balance of power, already disrupted by Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto Raptors, will be thrown into chaos again, especially with Leonard as this class’ other headliner. The league is waiting to see what those two stars will do.

Beyond them, this promises to be a chaotic year of player movement. More than 40 percent of the league is available, and the amount of cap room around the league rivals what existed before 2016’s legendary spending spree. Expect a lot of surprising signings, trades, and more.

We’ll be reacting to the most important and interesting free-agent moves as they happen in this running Winners and Losers column.

Last update: June 30, 4:15 p.m. ET

WINNER: The Nets’ long rebuild

Say what you want about Kyrie Irving, who has now left two teams under questionable circumstances. Maybe he’ll dazzle with the Nets, or maybe he’ll mess up the culture they built.

Regardless, think back to the disastrous 2013 trade in which Brooklyn handed the Celtics their future for aging stars Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. Could you have imagined that, six years later, a top-15 superstar in his prime would voluntarily leave Boston to sign with Brooklyn? That’s a testament to the hard, long work general manager Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson did patiently rebuilding the Nets into a team on the rise with a thriving culture.

Now comes the hard part: making it all pay off on the court.

—Mike Prada

Walker won’t be getting the supermax, but for the first time in his eight-year career, he’ll have a chance to compete in the playoffs after committing to a four-year maximum contract with Boston. With the Celtics, Kemba can take control over an offense that doesn’t live and die solely on his efforts. It’s as good of a landing spot as he could’ve hoped for after Charlotte declined to pay him his worth.

—Matt Ellentuck

Declining to give a supermax or even a regular five-year maximum contract to a 29-year-old small guard coming off a career year is defensible in a vacuum, especially for a non-contender. That’s not why the Hornets are losers for letting Kemba Walker go to Boston.

The issue is the lack of foresight the Hornets showed throughout this process. If they weren’t going to offer Walker everything he wanted, why didn’t they get in front of the situation and trade Walker before losing him for nothing?

They had to know their team was going nowhere. They had to know Walker could potentially make himself eligible for the supermax and put them in this pickle. They had to know he’d want a normal max contract regardless, and that multiple teams would have four-year offers ready for him should he hit the open market. Did the Hornets care more about a doomed playoff push and/or having one of their own in the All-Star Game they hosted? That’d be foolish if so.

And no, a sign-and-trade for Terry Rozier as a replacement isn’t a good backup plan.

—Mike Prada

Despite tearing his ACL at the worst time possible, Klay’s money is secured with the team he always wanted. Thompson’s going to sign a five-year, $190 million max contract with the Golden State Warriors, despite missing most of next season to rehab the injury. Sometimes, loyalty pays.

—Matt Ellentuck

LOSER: Tampering purists

So much for NBA teams respecting the sanctity of the moratorium. By the time the official free-agent negotiating period opened, two of the top five free agents (Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving) were on their way to new teams, multiple Al Horford mystery suitors were floated and debunked, and D’Angelo Russell was zeroing in on a Timberwolves team that didn’t even have cap space to sign him.

Theoretically, that sort of maneuvering shouldn’t start until after 6:01 p.m. on June 30. In reality, it’s always started earlier, and the only difference now is that nobody cares to pretend otherwise.

This could all be avoided if the NBA moved free agency to immediately after the draft and ended the league year after the Finals, rather than on June 30. Then again, given the interest free-agent rumors generate, perhaps this is a problem that doesn’t need to be solved.

—Mike Prada