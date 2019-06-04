German soccer fans started a ‘Seven Dwarfs’ invasion of a music festival because of two naked dudes

There’s nothing I love more than going down an internet rabbit hole, and it’s been a while since I found one this deep and bizarre. Fans of VfB 03 Hilden, a tiny fifth-division team, have taken over the island of Mallorca in Spain, all dressed like characters from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

This video of the fans arriving at Palma de Mallorca Airport is the jumping off point for all this. Loudly singing the “Yaya Toure” chant, they made their way through customs, into baggage claim, and onto the streets.

It wasn’t long before the army of dwarves took over a local bar and continued the party there.

What the hell am I looking at?

That’s a really great question and I’m glad you asked. Also, in about five minutes you’re going to regret asking because it’s about to get weird.

It turns out that German party music duo Specktakel are fans of VfB 03 Hilden. They are scheduled to perform at Bierkönig, a beer garden in Mallorca which hosts a massive music festival each May, causing hundreds of Germans to travel to Spain to party.

For the 2019 Bierkönig party they enlisted the aid of their fellow fans to start what they called a “dwarf rebellion,” in which everyone dressed up like a character from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to make an indelible mark on the festival and signal their arrival.

Did you say there was nakedness too?

Why, yes, I did. After looking up Specktakel’s music I came across their latest single titled “Treffen wir uns heute Abend hier um 6,” or “Let’s meet here tonight at six,” in which the duo playfully sing about partying, while relying on the double entendre of “sex” being German for “six.”

They run around naked a lot in the video.

So yeah, that’s how two naked musicians started a dwarf rebellion in Spain. I hope you have a great day.