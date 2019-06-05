 clock menu more-arrow no yes
How to use your head in baseball, or, ‘Boop!’

Boopity, boop, boop!

By Harry Lyles Jr.
Assists in baseball aren’t a fancy stat, but Shin Bon-Ki of the Lotte Gaints in the KBO League (the highest level of baseball in South Korea) had one you won’t forget — though he might.

Bon-Ki took one off the noggin’, and it ended up in left fielder Jeon Joon-Woo’s glove for the out:

[some dumb joke about using your head]

That’s a good boop.

We can call this one a boop, because it seemed that Bon-Ki’s head absorbed a lot of the baseball’s energy. It absorbed more energy than when Jose Canseco had one go off his cranium that quickly made its way over the fence for a home run in 1993:

That one’s a doink, which is equally funny.

But it’s not a boop.

