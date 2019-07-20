Pacquiao vs. Thurman: Previewing a surprisingly enticing matchup

In his last bout, Manny Pacquiao showed the boxing world that, while maybe not at his peak, he can still absolutely destroy opponents. His hand speed hasn’t dropped nearly as much as many assumed, but his next bout, against Keith Thurman, will be one of the greatest challenges of his illustrious career.

There’s a difference between this and his previous few bouts. He impressed us when he knocked out Lucas Matthysse, and he handled Adrian Broner without issue. Many believed he won against Jeff Horn. But none of those guys were absolute top contenders with ridiculous knockout potential. This is possibly the most dangerous bout Pacquiao could have taken in 2019.

Pacquiao, 40, has a 61-7-2 record as a professional, with wins in his last two bouts. He has 39 wins via knockout and 22 by decision. He’s an eight-division world champion who currently holds the WBA (Regular) welterweight strap. He’s trying to take Thurman’s WBA (Super) welterweight title, but if he beats him, he’ll be the first.

Thurman, 30, is 29-0 with 22 victories via knockout. His résumé includes wins over Josessito López, Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, Robert Guerrero and plenty of others. He’s beaten nobody of Pacquiao’s caliber, but then again, Pacquiao isn’t exactly in his prime.

He’ll still be tough to beat, especially if Thurman continues to show signs of rust after an extended layoff between his previous two bouts. He won a majority decision over López his last time out, and was rocked once in the seventh round. If he gets sloppy against Pacquiao, he’ll find himself rocked, and then some.

And that’s why this fight is such a good one — it’s hard to predict. It should be easy to see any number of victories for both fighters, and you could say that both are taking a risk by accepting the fight to begin with.

The three-fight pay-per-view card will be introduced by a three-fight preliminary card on FOX, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The highlight of that card is an IBF Super-middleweight title bout between Caleb Plant and Mike Lee. The pay-per-view main card begins at 9 p.m. and also features two other welterweight contests.

The opener will pit Sergey Lipinets against John Molina Jr. Lipinets is 15-1 with 11 knockouts. His lone loss came to Mikey Garcia, though he wasn’t that far out of that bout. His most recent win was over Lamont Peterson, where he looked much better than he did against Garcia and Erick Bone. Molina is 30-8 with 24 knockouts, perfectly capable of beating somebody like Lipinets, but who Lipinets needs to beat to stay in contention.

The co-feature will pit Yordenis Ugás against Omar Figueroa Jr. Ugás is 23-4 with 11 knockouts, while Figueroa remains unbeaten at 28-0-1 with 19 knockouts. Ugás is one of the more interesting journeyman boxers out there, as he was initially a hyped prospect who suffered a big loss to Johnny Garcia in 2012, but then went on to be an effective gatekeeper who actually kept the gates — ending the unbeaten streaks of Jamal James and Bryant Perrella.

Now Figueroa is in his sightlines. Figueroa is another fighter who tends to exceed expectations, all the while being someone who has struggled with his conditioning and weight over the years. Either way, it’s an interesting stylistic matchup and is more interesting than even the main event on paper.

Below is all you need to know to watch on Saturday. We’ll have live coverage.

All times Eastern

Viewing information for Pacquiao vs. Thurman

Date: Sat., July 20

Time: 7 p.m. (undercard), 9 p.m. (PPV main card)

Main Event Walkout: 11:40 p.m. (approx.)

TV: FOX (undercard), Pay-per-view

Online Streaming: FOX, FITE TV

Pacquiao vs. Thurman fight card

PPV Main Card

Welterweight: Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman (for Thurman’s WBA (Super) welterweight title)

Welterweight: Yordenis Ugás vs Omar Figueroa Jr.

Welterweight: Sergey Lipinets vs. John Molina Jr.

FOX Undercard

Super middleweight: Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee (for Plant’s IBF Super-middleweight title)

Bantamweight: Luis Nery vs. Juan Carlos Payano

Heavyweight: Efe Ajagba vs. Ali Eren Demirezen