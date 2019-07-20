Manny Pacquiao looks great in split decision win over Keith Thurman

Manny Pacquiao has won another title, taking the WBA (Super) welterweight title from Keith Thurman in an extremely entertaining and competitive bout on Saturday. In the main event of the pay-per-view event, Pacquiao generally out-boxed Thurman and avoided his biggest power shots, winning a split decision through 12 rounds.

The first judge scored it 114-113 for Thurman, but the other two came out with scores of 115-112 in favor of Pacquiao. SB Nation scored the bout 116-111 for Pacquiao.

Once again, Pacquiao showed that he still has the hand speed to keep opponents guessing, and though he slowed down by the end of it, he again exceeded expectations at 40 years of age. He declined to pick out who he would like to see next, while Thurman professed his desire for a rematch while congratulating his opponent.

Pacquiao scored an early knock down in the opening round, but the fight wasn’t a dominant one by any stretch. He clearly won the majority of the rounds, but Thurman was generally always in the fight and landed some hard shots that stumbled Pacquiao on multiple occasions. Ultimately, we only gave him four of the rounds, and none of the final three.

Thurman suffers his first career defeat, now at 29-1 for his career. Pacquiao improved to 62-7-2 with wins in his last three bouts.

In the co-feature and the WBC welterweight title eliminator between Yordenis Ugás and Omar Figueroa Jr., it was the latter who came out worse for wear ... by a lot. Going into the bout without a loss, Figueroa was favored to win by many, but he was absolutely dominated by Ugás. Figueroa was knocked down in the first round, and lost every single round after that on all three judges scorecards.

Truthfully, Figueroa’s corner should have stopped that fight sometime around Round 7, after they warned their fighter that they would stop the fight if he kept allowing himself to take unanswered punches against the ropes. Unfortunately, they didn’t make good on that warning, and Figueroa took a lot of unnecessary damage.

In the intro to the pay-per-view, Luis Nery and Juan Carlos Payano fought a pretty even fight on our cards, but things shifted in the ninth when the power-puncher, Nery, floored Payano with a body shot. It was a brutal hook to the body, right on the liver area, and Payano went to his knees. While the referee was counting, Payano had to lie flat to help with the pain, ending the fight for Nery, who remains undefeated.

The now 30-0 Nery started the fight slow, and arguably lost three of the first four rounds. But Nery eventually found his timing, and from there the power was always going to land, as he’d done a great job of avoiding serious damage from the active Payano throughout the bout.

Following that bout, Sergey Lipinets made short work of late replacement Jayar Inson, stopping him with a monster left hook in the second round. Inson looked good in the first, but it was just a matter of finding the timing for Lipinets, who slipped a big hook from Inson right before the pivotal punch. Lipinets moves

The biggest bout on the preliminary card saw Caleb Plant take on Mike Lee, a bout Plant was always expected to win. And he did win, but he did so in such spectacular fashion that he definitely earned some fans when he scored the third-round TKO to secure the IBF world super middleweight title.

Below, you can find the round-by-round action from the four main card bouts, as well as full results and the original preview information from this article.

Manny Pacquiao def. Keith Thurman via split decision (114-113 Thurman, 115-112 Pacquiao x2)

Round 1: Pacquiao throws a right overhand, but Thurman is out of the way. Pacquiao comes in underneath and lands a jab, but Thurman blocks most of it Thurman throws the left jab, but Pacquiao backs up. Straight right from Thurman connects on the nose. Thurman lands a big right hand, then Pacquiao responds with a flurry of punches, two big ones to the body. Thurman with a response up top, a three-punch combo that is blocked. Pacquiao is backed into the corner, and Thurman wings a couple big hooks. Pacquiao grins, comes out of the corner and catches Thurman backing up, right on the jaw, and Thurman goes down! He pops right back up, but that’s a knockdown in the first!

SB Nation scores the round 10-8 for Pacquiao.

Round 2: Thurman trying to land a power shot, winging a big left hook that Pacquiao is far away from by the time it’s thrown. Pacquiao pawing the jab out, then responds to a hook from Thurman with a fast three-punch combo to the body, followed by a 1-2-3 up top. Thurman blocks the hardest shots of the flurry. Thurman gets Pacquiao backing up, but eats a short jab coming in. Thurman does manage to get him against the ropes, where he lands two big hooks to the body of his own, but Pacquiao blocks the ensuing one-two up top. Right straight from Pacquiao does damage. He comes in for a big flurry on Thurman, and just avoids two haymakers from Thurman, who swung a bit out of desperation.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Pacquiao, 20-17 Pacquiao.

Round 3: Pacquiao ducks under a short combo from Thurman, and just misses with a shot to the body. Thurman connects with a hard left to the body, then a right. He gets Pacquiao against the ropes, and then lands two big shots to the body. Thurman is putting together some good combos right now. He’s bullied Pacquiao into the corner, and he’s finally landing good shots, but he’s eating counters and everything else. Hard round to score.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Thurman, 29-27 Pacquiao.

Round 4: This one has slowed down a little, with the early minutes more of a feeling out period than anything. Nothing of significance lands until Pacquiao starts bouncing with under a minute left. He dances around Thurman and peppers him with short punches, avoiding a big counter right from Thurman in the process.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Pacquiao, 39-36 Pacquiao.

Round 5: Pacquiao ducks a big left over the top and peppers Thurman with a pair of jabs. Left hook from Pacquiao slips through Thurman’s guard, but he eats a big right to the body against the ropes. He then eats a big right hand from Thurman as he circles away. Hard right hand from Thurman connects to the side of the head, and he avoids a jab combo from Pacquiao. Left jab from Thurman, and a big counter right from Pacquiao, who gets Thurman on the ropes and tees off, with big power punches, most of which grazed. Massive left hand from Pacquiao lands stiff on the jaw of Thurman at the end of the round.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Pacquiao, 49-45 Pacquiao.

Round 6: Both fighters seem to be slowing down, probably by choice. Big right hook from Thurman misses. Thurman lands a nice left jab, then a strong counter right hook as Pacquiao throws a jab. Pacquiao gets Thurman up against the ropes, and lands multiple hooks. Thurman reverses it though, and has Pacquiao against the ropes. Then he lands two big shots in the center of the ring. Two more right hands briefly buckle one of Pacquiao’s knees..

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Thurman, 58-55 Pacquiao.

Round 7: Hard left by Pacquiao, but Thurman answers with a hard jab to the side of the head. Pacquiao has definitely slowed quite a bit, and isn’t bouncing around as much. Right jab left hook from Thurman snaps Pacquiao’s head back. Pacquiao tries two hooks, but Thurman circles away from both. Then he lands two big shots in the center of the ring. Two more right hands briefly buckle one of Pacquiao’s knees.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Thurman, 67-65 Pacquiao.

Round 8: Pacquiao is having trouble putting together his combos again. Thurman lands a hard jab. Pacquiao throws a big overhand right and it lands, then a counter left, also overhand. Both shots land and he’s got Thurman backing up now. Big flurry from Pacquiao, he connects with two hard right hands, then a huge left hook after Thurman tried to tie up. Thurman has a few good shots near the end of the round, but it was probably too little, too late.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Pacquiao, 77-74 Pacquiao.

Round 9: Right hook to the body from Thurman. Pacquiao throws a counter right but his range is off. Thurman with a short right hand as Pacquiao tries to turn around him. Thurman misses on a big hook. Pacquiao hasn’t thrown much this round, as Thurman throws a hook to the body. Lunging hook from Pacquiao is dodged, then he lands a right hand up top. Hook to the body from Thurman, and Pacquiao backs up. Massive right over the top, and then another from Thurman stuns Pacquiao against the ropes. Pacquiao responds by circling away and throwing two big flurries to try and salvage the round, but it was Thurman’s.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Thurman, 86-84 Pacquiao.

Round 10: They have some good dirty boxing in the middle of the ring. Thurman is immediately on his back foot. During this, he eats a massive body shot that does some real damage. The referee comes in briefly. Thurman lands a big left to the jaw, then a right, but Pacquiao is still in there. Pacquiao put together some big combos earlier in the round, and had Thurman hurting when he was still recovering from the body shot. Perhaps a missed finishing opportunity for Pacquiao.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Pacquiao, 96-93 Pacquiao.

Round 11: Pacquiao is trying to throw more body shots, knowing he hurt Thurman in the previous round. Thurman responds with a strong left uppercut and right hook, but Pacquiao is still trying to go low. Stiff right straight from Thurman stuns Pacquiao, buckles his knee slightly. But he takes his foot off the gas and Pacquiao is able to recover, throwing a fast, hard jab.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 Pacquiao, 106-102 Pacquiao.

Round 12: Thurman comes out swinging, probably knowing that, despite the fact that he’s done quite well, is probably down on the scorecards. Pacquiao is doing a good job of avoiding danger, keeping his counter hand out there, but he’s not really throwing. Left uppercut from Pacquiao lands, then a second one as Thurman covers up. Big one-two over the top from Pacquiao and Thurman has slowed down. He doesn’t uncork anything big and the fight comes to an end.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Pacquiao, 116-111 Pacquiao.

Yordenis Ugás def Omar Figueroa Jr. via unanimous decision (119-107 x3)

Round 1: Ugás takes a short uppercut from Figueroa. They both paw the lead hand out there. They tie and are separated, and again, both times initiated by Ugás as Figueroa tries to close the distance. Short jab from both, and a short right uppercut from Ugás. And Figueroa is caught by a punch that stuns him and sends him into the ropes. It counts as a knockdown as Figueroa was kept up by the ropes. It was the second time Ugás stopped him coming in with a big right hand.

SB Nation scores the round 10-8 for Ugás.

Round 2: Ugás is controlling the pace right now, stalling Figueroa every time he comes in. Hard left from Figueroa is answered by a short right hook, then a big body shot from Ugás. Figueroa gets pressed against the ropes and Ugás peppers him with multiple big combos. Not everything is landing, but enough is getting through and he’s absorbing almost zero damage himself. He connects on two big shots to the body before the round ends.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Ugás, 20-17 Ugás.

Round 3: They tie up and Figueroa peppers Ugás’ body with jabs, but Ugás is unbothered. Ugás wings a big hook, but it misses. He’s taking some deep breaths already, but hasn’t slowed down yet. Two more big shots to the body from Ugás. He’s just physically handling Figueroa right now..

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Ugás, 30-26 Ugás.

Round 4: Ugás is warned for tying up again, and it looks like there was an accidental headbutt. Figueroa has to go the corner and get some work done on a cut at the top of his head. But they quickly get back to action, with Ugás pushing Figueroa into the ropes while peppering him with body shots. Figueroa answers with some of his own, but Ugás continues to change angles and avoid damage while peppering Figueroa with short shots. Massive right hook from Ugás nearly connects.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Ugás, 40-35 Ugás.

Round 5: Ugás and Figueroa tie up again, and this time the referee stops the action. He takes a point away from Ugás, which seems a little extreme — it hasn’t felt like Ugás has been egregious in this thus far. Ugás looks perplexed, but they continue fighting. Now the referee warns Figueroa that he is holding. Short right jabs from Figueroa miss, and Ugás pops him with a counter right straight. Then another right straight from Ugás. Figueroa’s shots are all deflecting off the gloves or arms, but Ugás is landing his shots, though as I type that he missed with two big overhands. Short jabs from Figueroa in the clinch. Round ends with Ugás teeing off on a turtling Figueroa.

SB Nation scores the round 9-9 for Ugás with the deduction, 49-44 Ugás.

Round 6: Once again they’re tying up, which the referee has a problem with, but it’s clinch fighting more than anything. Big underhand to the body from Ugás, and a counter right to the body from Figueroa. The pace has slowed down a lot here, as Figueroa just can’t get in range without getting tied up. When Ugás comes in over the top, Figueroa does manage to uncork a huge shot to the body, the only good shots he’s landed thus far. Big right hand lands right on the temple of Figueroa just before the round ends.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Ugás, 59-53 Ugás.

Round 7: Figueroa’s corner tells him they’ll throw in the towel if he keeps allowing himself to be held against the ropes. He comes out jabbing, and gets Ugás backing up some, but they’re quickly tied up again. Another big power punch from Ugás, to the body. Figueroa has landed some good left jabs and Ugás’ right eye looks a bit damaged. Ugás backs Figueroa into the corner and tees off on him, connecting with far more shots, to the body and to the chin. Figueroa is doing nothing. He’s getting blasted right now.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Ugás, 69-62 Ugás.

Round 8: Ugás looks like he’s toying with Figueroa at this point. The only thing Figueroa is throwing are jabs from range, and they’re doing no damage. Big hook to the body from Ugás. There’s a low blow from Ugás and Figueroa takes a bit to recover. They continue with 30 seconds in the round, 1-2-3 combo from Ugás, then a big right hand. He’s got Figueroa against the ropes again.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Ugás, 79-71 Ugás.

Round 9: Ugás catches him with a hard, short right coming in, then a pair of hooks to the body. Figueroa is warned for shots to the back of the head, but Ugás isn’t bothered. In fact, he’s absorbed very little damage in the bout, and seems to be toying with Figueroa here in the ninth round. He’s letting Figueroa put together combos, dodging most of them, and landing hard counters. Big right hand from Ugás with Figueroa against the ropes. Figueroa eats three or four more hooks to the jaw as the round ends. This is ugly.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Ugás, 89-80 Ugás.

Round 10: For some reason, Figueroa’s corner hasn’t made good on their threat to throw in the towel. Short jabs from Ugás keep Figueroa at bay. There really isn’t much more for to be saying for this fight. Figueroa is just ducking his head and eating dozens of short punches from Ugás, who seems like he is as confused as I am as to why Figueroa is still out there.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Ugás, 99-89 Ugás.

Round 11: I’m not convinced Figueroa has a corner at this stage. Figueroa, to his credit, is trying, but he hasn’t even thrown a threatening blow since ... round six? Maybe earlier than that? It’s just target practice for Ugás right now. It’s literally my job to tell you what’s happening right now and really, there’s not much of a point. Figueroa steps forward, throws a weak punch, puts his head out there with no protection, allows Ugás to punch him four or five times, then backs up. Lather, rinse, repeat. I want to retroactively score all of these as 10-8 rounds.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Ugás, 109-98 Ugás

Round 12: Again, target practice for Ugás. Figueroa is doing all he can to just survive, and Ugás isn’t throwing with much power to begin with. Hard right straight from Ugás lands, while a weak left hook from Figueroa grazes off Ugás, who then tees off in the final 10 seconds, swinging massive hooks. If this is anything other than a complete sweep on all scorecards, something is wrong.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Ugás, 119-107 Ugás.

Sergey Lipinets def. Jayar Inson via KO in Round 2

Round 1: Lipinets lands a couple nice jabs to the body. Inson tries a blow to the body, but it’s blocked. Lipinets punches for the body and it goes a little low, Inson circles away and they touch gloves again. They clinch up and Lipinets lands a hard right hand, but he’s warned by the referee for holding. Left jab from Lipinets lands. It’s a slower round. Inson controlled the pace a bit more.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Inson.

Round 2: Lipinets comes out looking for blood, and he finds it! He puts Inson on the mat, and though Inson stands in time and declares himself capable of continuing, the referee waives off the fight. It was a short right hook followed by a massive left hook from Lipinets that put Inson right on the mat! It came right after Lipinets slipped under a right hook from Inson.

Luis Nery def. Juan Carlos Payano via KO (body shot) in Round 9

Round 1: Payano takes the center first, ad he’s pawing his lead hand out there, gauging the range. Payano takes some wild swings, a big left hand landing at the end, but Nery walks through it. Payano gets Nery up against the ropes, and there may have been a clash of heads. Outside right hook slips through Nery’s guard and lands on the chin. Nery avoids the follow-up one-two from Payano. The round comes to an end without much action, especially from Nery.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Payano.

Round 2: Nery comes out a bit more active, winging a right hook, but they tie up and are separated. Hard straight right form Payano lands, but he eats a counter left from Nery. They clinch up, and Payano throws a flurry of punches, but Nery circles away. Body shot from Payano misses. Payano is staying very active and Nery isn’t doing much but follow him around the ring. Payano is keeping Nery off balance. They tie up, and Nery chooses his moment to explode, landing a hook to the body and just missing with two hooks at range. Better round from Nery, but he needs to pick it up.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Payano, 20-18.

Round 3: Nery switches up his stance, and paws his right hand out there. He lands left hook near the back of the head of Payano, who was turning away from him. Thurman gets Payano into his range, and he throws several short hooks low, all good shots as Payano ha to briefly turtle up. Nery gets Payano in the corner and tees off, jut missing with a major overhand. Counter left from Payano lands, and the round comes to an end. This is a hard one to score, as Payano still effectively controlled the action and had some good shots, but Nery definitely landed some of the harder blows of the bout.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Nery, 29-28 Payano.

Round 4: Nery throws a big flurry to start, connecting on three straight hooks to the body that did some damage. Now he’s got Payano backing up, chasing him around the ring. Payano changes levels and tries to throw in a massive hook, but Nery slips it. Short jab from Payano lands. Counter overhand right from Payano also lands. Payano takes a spill, but it’s not a knockdown. They resume and Nery flies forward with a winging left power punch, but Payano ducks it.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Nery, 38-38.

Round 5: They get into a wild slugfest early in the fifth, both swinging big hooks, but neither really landing anything hard. Both almost have their heads knocked off, but miraculously, both are unscathed from the exchange. Counter right from Payano lands. Nery is still having some trouble tracking Payano, who is moving well, but whenever the gap is closed, Nery lands some good shots. Right straight from Payano lands, and a hard hook to the head from Nery after the clinch. Messy, messy exchanges in this round, so much so that it’s really hard to pick a winner.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Payano, 48-47 Payano.

Round 6: Payano is again controlling the action, coming in with big pressure, big left hooks that Nery is mostly avoiding, but he’s unable to set anything up himself. Nery is looking for the big power shot, but Payano is staying out of danger. Big right hand over the top from Payano lands, and it was probably the best shot of the fight.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Payano, 58-56 Payano.

Round 7: Nery connects with a good left as Payano came in to start the round. Payano comes forward again, but Nery finally finds his accuracy. He slams a right hook right into the chin of Payano, who staggers and backs himself up, clearly rocked. Nery lands another shot, a big right hook, and Payano shoves Nery into the ropes out of frustration. Nery seems to have found his range. Big left jab from Nery, and a right uppercut. He gets Payano against the ropes and rips a huge hook to the body when Payano circles away.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Nery, 67-66 Payano.

Round 8: Payano comes forward and shoves Nery to the ropes, landing a hard shot to the body on the way, but Nery slips the short flurry that followed. Payano avoids the over-the-top hook from Nery, but a massive straight left from Nery stuns Payano, right on the button. Payano recovers, but eats a right uppercut from Nery. Payano sets and throws several big hooks out there, but Nery avoids big danger. Payano landed more shots, but Nery landed the much, much harder ones.

SB Nation scores the round 10-9 for Nery, 76-76.

Round 9: Left over the top from Nery pushes Payano back. It looks like Payano is slowing down a bit. Nery with the short uppercut, Payano with two short uppercuts of his own, and DOWN goes Payano! A huge, heavy body shot from Nery sends Payano to his knees, and he can’t respond to the count from the ref. It was a liver punch, too. Wow!

In his last bout, Manny Pacquiao showed the boxing world that, while maybe not at his peak, he can still absolutely destroy opponents. His hand speed hasn’t dropped nearly as much as many assumed, but his next bout, against Keith Thurman, will be one of the greatest challenges of his illustrious career.

There’s a difference between this and his previous few bouts. He impressed us when he knocked out Lucas Matthysse, and he handled Adrian Broner without issue. Many believed he won against Jeff Horn. But none of those guys were absolute top contenders with ridiculous knockout potential. This is possibly the most dangerous bout Pacquiao could have taken in 2019.

Pacquiao, 40, has a 61-7-2 record as a professional, with wins in his last two bouts. He has 39 wins via knockout and 22 by decision. He’s an eight-division world champion who currently holds the WBA (Regular) welterweight strap. He’s trying to take Thurman’s WBA (Super) welterweight title, but if he beats him, he’ll be the first.

Thurman, 30, is 29-0 with 22 victories via knockout. His résumé includes wins over Josessito López, Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, Robert Guerrero and plenty of others. He’s beaten nobody of Pacquiao’s caliber, but then again, Pacquiao isn’t exactly in his prime.

He’ll still be tough to beat, especially if Thurman continues to show signs of rust after an extended layoff between his previous two bouts. He won a majority decision over López his last time out, and was rocked once in the seventh round. If he gets sloppy against Pacquiao, he’ll find himself rocked, and then some.

And that’s why this fight is such a good one — it’s hard to predict. It should be easy to see any number of victories for both fighters, and you could say that both are taking a risk by accepting the fight to begin with.

The three-fight pay-per-view card will be introduced by a three-fight preliminary card on FOX, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The highlight of that card is an IBF Super-middleweight title bout between Caleb Plant and Mike Lee. The pay-per-view main card begins at 9 p.m. and also features two other welterweight contests.

The opener will pit Sergey Lipinets against Jayar Inson, a late replacement. Lipinets is 15-1 with 11 knockouts. His lone loss came to Mikey Garcia, though he wasn’t that far out of that bout. His most recent win was over Lamont Peterson, where he looked much better than he did against Garcia and Erick Bone.

The co-feature will pit Yordenis Ugás against Omar Figueroa Jr. Ugás is 23-4 with 11 knockouts, while Figueroa remains unbeaten at 28-0-1 with 19 knockouts. Ugás is one of the more interesting journeyman boxers out there, as he was initially a hyped prospect who suffered a big loss to Johnny Garcia in 2012, but then went on to be an effective gatekeeper who actually kept the gates — ending the unbeaten streaks of Jamal James and Bryant Perrella.

Now Figueroa is in his sightlines. Figueroa is another fighter who tends to exceed expectations, all the while being someone who has struggled with his conditioning and weight over the years. Either way, it’s an interesting stylistic matchup and is more interesting than even the main event on paper.

Below is all you need to know to watch on Saturday. We’ll have live coverage.

All times Eastern

Viewing information for Pacquiao vs. Thurman

Date: Sat., July 20

Time: 7 p.m. (undercard), 9 p.m. (PPV main card)

Main Event Walkout: 11:40 p.m. (approx.)

TV: FOX (undercard), Pay-per-view

Online Streaming: FOX, FITE TV

Pacquiao vs. Thurman fight card

PPV Main Card

Welterweight: Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman

Welterweight: Yordenis Ugás vs Omar Figueroa Jr.

Welterweight: Sergey Lipinets vs. Jayar Inson

Bantamweight: Luis Nery vs. Juan Carlos Payano

Undercard

Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee

Efe Ajagba vs. Ali Eren Demirezen

Abel Ramos vs. Jimmy Williams

Genisis Libranza vs. Carlos Maldonado

John Leo Dato vs. Juan Antonio Lopez