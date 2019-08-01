The 7 best possible catches, inspired by MLB’s new expanded netting

The Chicago White Sox over the MLB All-Star break extended netting all the way to the foul poles at U.S. Cellular Field, the first MLB team to fully extend nets to protect fans in foul territory.

Aside from fewer fans getting hit by projectiles launched at 90-plus mph, nets provide a benefit we weren’t expecting. Namely, this gorgeous catch by Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil.

Seeing McNeil bounce back onto the field after his jump into the net, Mets broadcaster Ron Darling summed it up perfectly: “You can kind of use the netting like you’re Spider-Man.”

That got us thinking, what are the best potential catches we could see involving netting. Things to consider here are the importance and difficulty of the catch, as well as the style. Namely, how cool does it look. Here are the best possible net catches*, ranked:

7) The butterfly

We can debate whether or not butterfly catching is a sport. But I think Michael Phelps would have been great at it.

6) Running up the wall/net

What if, like Darling said, you could use the netting like Spider-Man? Now, imagine if the phenomenon that was Bo Jackson using his skills with a net involved. Like the time he ran up the wall in 1990 thanks to his momentum after making a catch.

This catch isn’t higher only because the catch was made without benefit of the wall, or, in our fantasy world, a net. But damn, I really want to see simply run as high as he possibly can up a net. I bet he gets really high.

5) Planting the foot

The badass factor is high with this catch, especially with the outfielder planting his foot on the top of the wall to steady himself before the catch. Now, just imagine that but planting the foot on a net.

4) The twirl

This is better version of the Jackson play, combining the elements of climbing the wall with simultaneously making the catch. Masato Akamatsu scaling the wall then twisting around in one fluid motion is incredible, and something one could easily duplicate climbing a net.

3) The pose

Imagine a catch against the nets, but then somehow having the wherewithal to remain in the netting somehow. It would look cool as hell, and if you don’t believe me just ask Andrade:

2) The original

Jeff McNeil gave us our first taste of this brave new world of jumping into nets with abandon, and for that he gets ranked quite highly. Here’s a different angle for your viewing pleasure.

Official: the net saves pic.twitter.com/yFitJpBu5A — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 1, 2019

1) The Hail Mary

I switched sports on you! But trust me, it’s worth it. In the Arena Football League in 2014, the Cleveland Gladiators trailed the Spokane Shock, 50-46, in the final seconds, and if you’re not already intrigued by the team names, I have something else for you. Cleveland pulled this out thanks to a Hail Mary pass, but what made this incredible was the pass ricocheted off the net before getting caught for a game-winning touchdown.

The final verdict is net catches are cool as hell. Give us more of them.

*Unranked: a fan getting hit in the face because there was no net.