Darren Waller is a 6’6, 255-pound tight end who was a sixth-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2015. But he is heading into what is technically his third season after several drug-related suspensions, including one that lasted a year. Last season he was active for four games with the Raiders, catching six passes for 75 yards and running the ball once for 21 yards. He was suspended all of 2017. He has two career touchdown catches, both from 2016.

Despite the lack of production, physically Waller may be one of the most impressive tight ends you will ever see. He is fast, athletic, has good hands, can run really crisp routes, and he is bigger than most of the defenders who can actually keep up with him in space. Hell, he supposedly ran a sub 4.5-second 40 when he was coming out of Georgia Tech.

If there is a problem for him this season it certainly won’t be opportunity, as he is penciled in to be the starter in place of the now-departed Jared Cook. The same Jared Cook who had almost 70 catches for Oakland last year in the same offense and with the same quarterback. And believe me, Waller has enough talent that he can be every bit the weapon that Cook was.

The big question on Waller that only he can answer is: can the Raiders actually trust him to stay on the field this year?

Can they trust Waller to not get suspended again? I don’t think anybody knows that for sure at this point. After all, Waller has served various drug-related suspensions both in college and since he has been in the NFL. The last suspension he served was for a year, so if he gets popped again, there is no telling how long the suspension would be.

My thinking has changed a lot on this subject over the years. I used to just think guys were knuckleheads if they kept failing drug tests. Over time, however, I have come to realize that most of those dudes who just couldn’t stay clean probably had serious issues. Very few people are just reckless that way for no reason.

Unfortunately, whatever it is that is strong enough to influence a guy to make those kinds of bad decisions is usually a force so great that it is always lurking in the background. No matter how long Waller is able to stay clean, he likely has to fight to stay that way every single day. If he loses that fight even once, it could mean another abrupt end to one of his seasons, if not his career.

The reason this bears saying is not to shame him or point the finger, but because this dude is an absolute beast who, as of yet, has not been able to showcase all of his abilities due to those suspensions.

Look, strictly talking football, this guy has the skillset to tear up the league.

There is a definite buzz around the Raiders, according to reports, that they believe he is going to do just that this season. Hell, after watching his film I’m a believer too!

I am not saying he is going to be the next Rob Gronkowski, but with his size, speed, quickness, and nice hands, and in an offense that is likely to feed him, Waller is probably going to put up incredible numbers this year. That is especially true when you talk about the talent Oakland has added this season at wide receiver in Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams.

It is shaping up to be a “pick your poison” kind of year for the Raiders’ offense. And if you pick wrong, Brown, Williams, or Waller will likely light your ass up.

Waller doesn’t even much look like a tight end. If anything, he looks like a supersized wide receiver, which is of course the position he played in college. His speed, the way he moves, how natural he looks catching the ball, I swear, it’s almost like the guy is a cheat code. I can’t wait to see a defensive back trying to cover him short or a linebacker trying to cover him deep.

Trouble, trouble. [Bernie Mac voice]

But, again, the biggest determination on how Waller’s season goes will likely be how well he is able to keep his demons in check. I, for one, and pulling for him to be successful in that endeavor not only for this season, but for the rest of his life. If he is healthy and playing all this year, I’d expect Waller to be headed to the Pro Bowl after the season.

Confidence level: Moderate