Vasiliy Lomachenko is trying to make his case as the top boxer in the world, and he’ll get an opportunity to add another major title to his collection when he faces Luke Campbell in the main event of an ESPN+ boxing card on Saturday. From The O2 Arena in London, Lomachenko will be putting up his WBA (Super), WBO and The Ring lightweight titles while also fighting for the vacant WBC lightweight belt against Campbell, a dangerous opponent.

Lomachenko, 31, only has 14 professional fights, but with a massive amateur career, he’s a seasoned veteran and perhaps the most dangerous draw in the lighter weight classes. With two Olympic gold medals and decisive wins over guy like Anthony Crolla, Jorge Linares and Guillermo Rigondeaux, Lomachenko’s lone career loss was in his second professional bout, a split decision loss to Orlando Salido back in 2014.

Campbell, also 31, is a British boxer who has also won an Olympic gold medal, and boasts a 22-2 record as a professional. His last loss was a split decision to Jorge Linares, the only common opponent between himself and Lomachenko. Campbell struggled with Linares, while Lomachenko stopped him with a liver punch late in their bout.

Campbell has won his last three bouts, two of which were TKO wins. He’ll be the home crowd favorite in what should be a sold out arena on Saturday, but Lomachenko is heavily favored.

Campbell’s length is what makes this fight interesting

Campbell’s path to victory is tough to see but that’s not due to his own lack of skill. He had a very successful amateur career and has won 16 of his 22 bouts via knockout. His height and range make his opponents underestimate his power, and he often catches them getting comfortable just outside the pocket.

Boxing is filled with lengthy fighters who don’t utilize the length as well as they should, but Campbell doesn’t fit that description. He has a large technical arsenal to compliment his physical attributes, unlike some of the more limited fighters Lomachenko has beaten in recent bouts.

Campbell is two inches taller and has a nearly six-inch reach advantage, and both boxers are southpaw, which generally lowers the effectiveness of both boxers. Campbell will need to frustrate Lomachenko, which is no easy task. He’s proven quite adept at doing this, jabbing from the outside

Lomachenko might be the most complete boxer in the world

The problem Campbell will have is even putting his hands on Lomachenko. He may have the reach and length, but Lomachenko’s footwork is on another level.

Closing the distance will be Lomachenko’s strength, and his goal will be to frustrate Campbell early and often. If he establishes within the first two rounds that playing the reach game simply isn’t going to lead to enough damage, he can goad Campbell into a close-range battle that Lomachenko will almost certainly win.

He can throw a punch from any angle and he can get back out of range well before his opponent can respond. There are no weaknesses in his game, and it’s likely Campbell will eventually be outclassed after a warming-up period between the two. Lomachenko hasn’t just beaten champions — he’s embarrassed them, and forced many of them to quit on their stools. He makes amazing boxers look bad.

All you need to know about Saturday's action.

All Times Eastern

Lomachenko vs. Campbell information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31

Location: The O2 Arena, London, England

Time: 1 p.m. Preliminary Undercard, 4 p.m. Main Card

TV: N/A

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Odds: Lomachenko -2500, Campbell +850 (opening, current odds at OddsShark)

Pick: Lomachenko, UD

Lomachenko vs. Campbell fight card

Main Card (4 p.m.)

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell

Hughie Fury vs. Alexander Povetkin

Preliminary Card (1 p.m.)

Charlie Edwards vs. Julio Cesar Martinez

Joshua Buatsi vs. Ryan Ford

Joe Cordina vs. Gavin Gwynne

James Tennyson vs. Atif Shafiq

Savannah Marshall vs. Daniele Bastieri

Dalton Smith vs. Daryl Pearce

Connor Coghill vs. Dean Jones