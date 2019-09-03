 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ben Affleck’s Boston fandom shut down ‘Gone Girl’ production for 4 days

By Seth Rosenthal, Michael Imhoff, Joe Ali, Phil Pasternak, and Jiazhen Zhang

Would you wear the garb of your favorite team’s most hated rival? What if you got paid? What if you were getting paid millions of dollars, because you’re a professional actor and it’s literally your job to put on costumes and pretend to be someone else?

Well, Ben Affleck checks that last box, but when Gone Girl director David Fincher insisted Affleck’s character wear a Yankees hat in one scene, Ben said no. He’s too big of a Red Sox fan to do that, even in a movie.

This raises some questions: Does having a character wear a Yankees cap say something specific about that character? If so ... what? And if Affleck isn’t OK with wearing the hat of his rival, then what *is* he OK with doing just for the sake of a movie?

Check out the full episode of That’s Weird above, and watch more videos on our YouTube channel.

