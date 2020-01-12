 clock menu more-arrow no yes
This is the most savage ‘Mario Kart’ move I’ve ever seen

This is so unfair, and absolutely hilarious at the same time.

By James Dator

This is one of the cruelest Mario Kart clips you’ll ever see.

This took place during a 1v1 tiebreaker in a semi-final race, according to @Knives_x and she waited until the cruelest possible moment to green-shell her opponent, who is a child. Now, it should be noted that the kid is extremely good at Mario Kart and even had a higher ranking that Knives, but still ooof.

I’ll take being blue shelled over this any day.

