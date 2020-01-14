One of the earliest fights I remember getting into with my parents was over the 2000 Sugar Bowl. 12-year-old me wanted to stay up to watch Michael Vick take on the Florida State in the BCS National Championship. My parents, meanwhile did not want me to stay up until midnight on a school night. At the time I was enraged by this hideous injustice, but in hindsight I get it. It was responsible parenting. Children don’t need to be up that late. Probably the only person old enough to stay up for that whole game was Seminoles QB Chris Weinke, and he was 27 at the time.

Now it’s 2020, the fourth quarter of the college football national title game is starting after 11:32 p.m. ET, and I’ve become my parents. Everyone reaches The-Sports-Games-Are-On-Too-Dang-Late-years-old eventually. But y’all ... why are the sports games on so late?

A short list of people who would benefit from the national title game being played earlier

1. Young people

2. Old people

3. People who have to get up in the morning (for school, work, etc.)

4. Guess who? You.

A short list of suggestions for playing the national title game earlier

1. Start the game at 6:35 p.m. ET

2. Play the game on a Saturday, the day the lord intended for college football.

3. Time zone jumping??? Still working on what exactly that means.

Anyway, I know better. This will never change. I have no choice but to move to the west coast.